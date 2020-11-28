Ipswich Town 0-1 Charlton Athletic - Half-Time

Saturday, 28th Nov 2020 16:04 Albie Morgan’s 21st minute goal has given Charlton a 1-0 half-time lead over the Blues at Portman Road. Liam Gibbs and David Cornell were handed their league debuts as manager Paul Lambert made four changes from the team which lost 3-0 at home to Hull City on Tuesday. Gibbs, 17, came into the midfield three with Andre Dozzell, who was back after his three-match ban and Brett McGavin. Bury St Edmunds-based academy product Gibbs, who had previously made two starts and one sub appearance in the EFL Trophy, started in a role ahead of the deeper Dozzell with McGavin completing one of the youngest midfields the Blues have ever fielded in a league game. Emyr Huws is missing from the squad, presumably having joined Jon Nolan, Teddy Bishop, Flynn Downes, Cole Skuse and Tristan Nydam on a long midfield injured list. Cornell took over in goal from Tomas Holy, who dropped to the bench. The Welshman had previously made five starts in cup games for the Blues since his summer move from Northampton. At the centre of the defence, Toto Nsiala returned to the right of Luke Woolfenden with Mark McGuinness among the subs. Skipper Luke Chambers and Stephen Ward continued as the full-backs. Up front, Keanan Bennetts was on the left and Alan Judge the right with James Norwood again the central striker. For Charlton, manager Lee Bowyer, a former Blues midfielder, brought Chuks Aneke, Albie Morgan and ex-Blues loanee Jonny Williams into his XI for Omar Bogle, Alex Gilbey and Marcus Maddison, who were among the subs. The Addicks were again forced to field a makeshift centre-half pairing of right-back Chris Gunter and midfielder Darren Pratley. Prior to kick-off there was a minute’s applause in memory of football legend Diego Maradona, who died earlier in the week. The game started scruffily but in the fifth minute McGavin won the ball midway inside the Charlton half and fed Bennetts, who took it on and hit a shot from the edge of the box which struck and Addicks defender. On the arm, according to Bennetts, but referee Craig Hicks showed no interest. On 13 Judge found Chambers in space on the right. The Blues captain cut in and hit a shot with the outside of his boot which caught a defender on its way wide. From the resultant corner on the left, Nsiala rose highest but nodded beyond the far post. A minute later, with Town looking the more dangerous side, Bennetts appeared to try to catch Addicks keeper Ben Amos unawares with a shot from wide on the left when a cross looked the more obvious option. As the game approached the quarter-hour mark, the Blues came close to going in front when Dozzell played a ball through for Norwood, who held off Gunter but a heavy touch took it away from him and the striker was unable to avoid hooking his effort at goal from eight yards over the bar as well as Amos. Two minutes later, Charlton felt they should have been awarded a penalty when Aneke’s flick sent Williams in on goal but Nsiala somehow got back to outmuscle the Welsh international and stab away and Cornell saved down to his right. A spot-kick would have been harsh but as Town know to their cost that penalties can be awarded in such situations. The Addicks were starting to look more threatening and on 20 Aneke shot well over from a tight angle on the right. And the South Londoners only had to wait another minute to go in front. Aneke won the ball from Woolfenden as he sought to play out on the edge of the area to the left and fed Andrew Shinnie. The Scot took it into the area before his low ball deflected off a Town defender to Morgan and the 20-year-old fired his first league goal for the Addicks past Cornell from 12 yards. Once again, Town’s defending had contributed much to an opposition goal. In the 28th minute the Blues wasted a free-kick in a promising position not far outside the box. Dozzell played it wide to Judge on the left but the Irishman’s cross looped beyond Nsiala at the far post and out for a goal-kick. Town lost striker Norwood to what looked to be another hamstring injury in the 35th minute. Aaron Drinan replaced the former Tranmere man a minute later, while Ward was receiving treatment for a knock of his own. Norwood’s exit was the third time in three games the Blues had lost a player to injury in the first half. Drinan was making his first appearance since the opening day of the league season when he suffered a thigh injury in the 2-0 victory over Wigan. The visitors had keeper Amos to thank for maintaining their 1-0 lead in the 38th minute, the keeper flying away to his right to palm Judge’s flicked header from Dozzell’s free-kick on the right past his post. A minute later, Drinan won the ball on the byline from the hesitant Pratley and cut it back to Judge, whose shot was somehow deflected over by Ian Maatsen. As has been the case too often of late, Town’s corner came to nothing. In the 43rd minute Judge was shown the game’s first yellow card for a foul on Shinnie as Charlton broke. In the final scheduled minute of the half, Paul Smyth got away behind Nsiala but threw himself to the ground just outside the area as the defender looked to get back in front of him. Referee Hicks was unimpressed with his dive but showed no card. As half-time approached, most of the game was being played in the visitors’ half of the field but with Blues passes going astray at vital moments. Again Town were left rueing having not taken chances at one end while being the architects of their own downfall at the other with there having been little between the sides during what had been a scruffy half overall. Norwood will feel he should have taken his chance, while Judge’s header was kept out by an excellent Amos save, although the Irishman may believe he should have scored his other opportunity after Drinan had done well to win the ball back on the byline. Keeper Cornell had had a relatively quiet half but the Blues still found themselves behind at the break from another very preventable goal. Town: Cornell, Chambers (c), Woolfenden, Nsiala, Ward, Dozzell, McGavin, Gibbs, Bennetts, Judge, Norwood (Drinan 36). Subs: Holy, McGuinness, Kenlock, Lankester, Hawkins, Jackson. Charlton: Amos, Gunter, Williams, Aneke, Shinnie, Pratley (c), Matthews, Morgan, Maatsen, Watson, Smyth. Subs: Maynard-Brewer, Purrington, Pearce, Gilbey, Bogle, Maddison. Referee: Craig Hicks (Surrey).

DifferentGravy added 16:08 - Nov 28

utter garbage.



Norwood pings his hammy desperately trying to get a touch of the ball.....he even came all the way back into defence



Feel sorry for the youngsters coz Lambert is clueless. Had enough and want shot of him



2 UP FRONT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 0

budgieplucker added 16:12 - Nov 28

Sloppy goal conceded yet again - so frustrating.



Judge....... say no more.



However, I am now going to be positive that we are moving the ball much much better.



Andre starting to pull the strings again and playing really well. Good performances from the youngsters McGavin and Gibbs. Very pleasing to see that midfield three developing through our academy doing well together.



Norwood looking really sharp until he limped off.



Drinan brings far more physicality and energy combined than Hawkins and has more pace and will run just like Shefki. Like this lad.



Keenan Bennett’s doing really well to. 1

BettyBlue added 16:23 - Nov 28

Lamberty still persisting with giving the other team an early goal.



Controversial but will his tactics work out over the 90 mins? 0

runningout added 16:23 - Nov 28

We need freshening up on and off pitch. Too many waffling their way through football!! We are not a desired club for any player with O’Neill and coaching staff treading water. 0

LWNR2013 added 16:32 - Nov 28

This is beyond unacceptable 1

LWNR2013 added 16:33 - Nov 28

NO desire 0

Blue_Meanie added 16:37 - Nov 28

The question should be who and why advised Evans to give Lamberty a 5 year extension?? 0

Suffolkboy added 16:38 - Nov 28

Running out ; the observation might be correct , but one must perhaps ask why ??

LO’N not usually backward in coming to the fore — may be biding time ??

Just saying !

COYB 0

LondonBlue73 added 16:41 - Nov 28

I don't normally jump on the bandwagon and won't slag people off as I believe they do the best that they can. That said Eddie Howe for me. 1

19781981twtd added 16:41 - Nov 28

Just gone 2 down now concede 5 goals at home for no reply this is turning out as bad as last season our kids look promising but are playing with a mixture of crocks has been,journey men and all managed by Pl who really is proving to be a clueless half whit story to be insulting to other half whites as Lambert is a special case and a waste of space at Portman road go mr Lambert good riddance and take you frocks with you preferably to a far off land try Greenland! 0

19781981twtd added 16:44 - Nov 28

Several typo,s in previous post but drinking to ease the pain and very angry and frustrated 0

bluechelmsford9 added 17:01 - Nov 28

Poor performance, and the injury list grows. It's not losing that hurts - it's how we are losing. I get it, "it's a long season" but we are so far away from being a team that can genuinely compete in this division. 0

barryblue added 17:08 - Nov 28

its got to be our most worst result of the season, against a very poor team with a very poor manager in very poor form. we are heading for mid table obscurity. lambert has achieved nothing. I think johnson who got sacked by bristol city is still out of work, got to be our best bet. shameful and inept 0

Elizabeth added 17:08 - Nov 28

Why oh why didn’t Mc Guiness and Lankester start the game ? Totally clueless team selection despite the injuries , one up front AT HOME , what the hell is going on ?

Players looked lethargic and didn’t seem to give a damn .. there needs to be a good shake up at this club !! 0

norfolkbluey added 17:12 - Nov 28

Goal scoring nowhere to be seen. THIS JUST CAN'T GO ON!!! Now we seem to have Lost Norwood to add to the list, yet we still remain in the top six. What a waste of opportunities. Still only 6 points off the top but hey this is not going to stay the same when the rest of the league start playing again. NO Form in sight and with PL in charge no chance of promotion. I hate saying this and feel disloyal but it's the truth. We are only going down with him in charge. PL is okay when all are fit but not in this scenario. Thank goodness we have the points to build on to survive. Predicted this more than a month ago. I just hope we scramble enough points to survive before the end of the season. The recent stats tell us all. ME please listen to the enormous number of fans.

THIS CANNOT CONTINUE TO GO ON!!! 0

