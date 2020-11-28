Lambert: We're Having a Hard Time

Saturday, 28th Nov 2020 19:51 Town boss Paul Lambert admitted the Blues are having a hard time after they were beaten 2-0 at home by Charlton, following on from Tuesday’s 3-0 home loss to Hull City. “It’s the same as Tuesday,” he said. “To be fair, I don’t think there was too much in the game. The first goal is vital in this league, they got it, they get a little break, they’re a strong team. We’ve so many injuries and the team is lightweight at the minute because of all the injuries we’ve got. “We’ve having a hard time, I don’t think there’s any getting away from that. But you’ve got to stick together. “You have big moments and I always say to the guys, ‘It doesn’t matter if you do good, bad or indifferent, keep a level head. Don’t get too high when you win, don’t get too low when you lose’. That’s important because there are a lot of young guys out there.” Town have now lost seven of their last 10 matches in all competitions. Reflecting on that run, Lambert added: “When you lose any game, it doesn’t matter if you lose one two or three, you always feel it. “That’s football, they’ve got a chance to go and get a result on Tuesday, but we have to get some players back.” Asked what his message is to supporters who might be losing faith, he said: “The fans are the most important people at any club, that’s always the case and it always will be. “We just have to keep going, we have to keep going, there’s no point in feeling sorry for yourself or dwelling on it, it’s impossible, you have to move on. We’ve got a game on Tuesday. “The lads are feeling hurt, there are no two ways about it. But a few weeks ago we were playing really, really well, a really strong team, but when you’ve that many injuries, it makes it tougher.”

Since Tuesday’s loss to Hull fans calls for a change of manager have grown in volume. “I can’t do anything about that, that’s football,” he said. I’ve been in it long enough, it’s football. I was asked this question last time, I don’t have any problem because the club’s more important than anybody.” Does he believe he can turn things around? “We need a bit of help, the squad needs to be stronger to be at the top end. As I said before, you look at the midfield, the midfield’s appearances, it couldn’t have been any more than 20 with [Andre] Dozzell, Gibbo [Liam Gibbs] and Brett [McGavin]. The three kids did really well, really pleased with them, but it was tough on them.”

Town can’t get any of that help until January when the transfer window opens. Does he fear that things could slide even further before then? “It’s not a fear because football is never about fear, it’s about enjoyment and trying to win, it’s never about fear,” he said. “You can never have fear. And all the outside influences, as I said to the guys, whether you win, lose or draw, never look at the praise, never look at the criticism, crack on to the next one, and that’s important for their mindsets.”

Explaining why David Cornell was given his league debut in goal in place of Tomas Holy, Lambert added: “We had to have a look at Dai [Cornell], because he’s good with his feet as well. Tomas has done really good, we lost 3-0 on Tuesday, we made a change. Dai had no chance with the goals.” Liam Gibbs, 17, was also given his league debut having impressed in the U18s and U23s and also when training with the senior side. “He’s trained with us, he’s handled the ball no problem, I don’t have a problem with Gibbo.,” Lambert continued. “He’s going to be a good one, give him time to develop and time to play, he’s going to be a good one. “He has to learn, he has to thrive on it. A great moment for him to make his debut. Every player has to start somewhere, you need a manager brave enough to throw you in, to give you an opportunity and I don’t have a problem with that.” Lambert confirmed that Emyr Huws had joined the injured list having injured himself in training. “He hurt his back on Tuesday, it’s gone into his hamstring as well, we just found that out yesterday morning,” he said. In addition to that both James Norwood and Toto Nsiala limped off during the game with what appeared to be hamstring injuries. “I thought it was James’s knee because I thought he twisted it, But it’s his hamstring they’re saying. Toto, it’s his hamstring, the same. We’ll have to wait and see. Maybe Toto isn’t as bad, I don’t know.” Quizzed on whether Town have a particular problem with injuries with so many players having spent time on the sidelines in the last few years, he reflected: “I don’t know. I don’t know what happened before. You need luck as a footballer, you need luck to ride tackles, you need luck to not get hurt. “You get hurt, you hope it’s not a bad one, if you get hurt then you have to get back as quickly as you can. As long as you live the right way, you’ll get back. It’s part and parcel of the game.” Norwood was replaced by Aaron Drinan, who was making his first appearance since the first day of the League One season, rather than Oli Hawkins or Kayden Jackson. Explaining that decision, Lambert said: “Aaron needs some game time. We tried to get him game time. That lad’s did great for us until he got injured. Kayden’s still building up to speed, and I’ve not got many more players to pick from. “The whole midfield are out injured and all your strikers are fit again. We just don’t have many players to pick from.”

Asked what owner Marcus Evans might be thinking at the moment, Lambert said: “I spoke to him before the game and I’ve not seen him after it because I’ve not had time. “The most important thing is the football club. That’s the most important thing. Whatever decisions the club make, as I said to you last season when there was talk I was leaving, that sort of thing, it’s not a problem because I can’t do anything with it. “We try our best, we try with the guys we’ve got to make them better. They’re better players, it’s just that they need a bit of help.” Looking ahead to the week to come when the Blues have trips to Oxford and Plymouth, Lambert said: “Long trips, but there’s no time to dwell. As I said before, you dwell on it, you can’t dwell on it too long or it’s going to hurt you. “As I said before, the guys, I stick up for them that way, because they give me great effort, I can’t argue with that, but they need a little bit of help.”

wkj added 19:54 - Nov 28

Lambert, we're having a harder time. Get a grip man and stop these childish antics like banning fair journalism. 7

ColchesterBlue1985 added 19:55 - Nov 28

Your having a hard time!!! Try being a supporter of this once great football club. Absolute circus from top to bottom!! 6

belgablue added 19:57 - Nov 28

His tenure is beyond salvageable, totally clueless and inept and it’s been this way for two years. He’s lost the supporters and the dressing room and his position totally untenable. 5

footers added 19:58 - Nov 28

Feel for you having to report his bullsh1t after what he's done, Phil.



Sending hugs. 4

Len_Brennan added 19:58 - Nov 28

He's a bit all over the place here. Sounded like a beaten man in the interview on the ITFC website. 2

MrTown added 20:05 - Nov 28





We are actually paying to watch this sh*t Think of the fans ffs.We are actually paying to watch this sh*t 1

fergalsharkey added 20:08 - Nov 28

Bloke is a walking contradiction .

How he ever got Norwich anywhere is beyond me.

Clueless beying belief. 0

Carberry added 20:11 - Nov 28

He talks about 'looking at' the keeper and giving people game time. What on earth is he thinking? That's for pre-season. And the clichés just keep coming. Enough is enough. 5

runaround added 20:12 - Nov 28

Sounded very downbeat and a beaten man. If the club & fans truly are the most important then Lambert & Evans need to be talking about mutual consent split tonight 5

Carberry added 20:14 - Nov 28

And what has he done to Phil and TWTD ? 2

Pencilpete added 20:14 - Nov 28

Lost 7 out of 10. 9 points from 8 games..... yep we are Paul - did you work that out all by yourself?? 1

TimmyH added 20:15 - Nov 28

Incredible! That's Football and that's all Lambert has to say? on losing 7 out of the last 10 matches at this level, seems like he doesn't care that much.



Taxi for Lambert! 2

FromIpswichToPhoenix added 20:17 - Nov 28

Football and politics are the only two professions where you can continuously screw up and still have a job the next day. If any of us had a 30% success rate at our jobs, you can bet we'd be fired. 4

prebbs007 added 20:17 - Nov 28

Are you still here ? Disastrous 2

tractorboybig added 20:18 - Nov 28

Us supporters have been having a hard time since the day you started. 1

PortmanTerrorist added 20:18 - Nov 28

Very worrying times. PL sounded lost and so how can we believe he can turn this season around.....last year's experience does not help.



Any other club would pull the plug now, but can't see it. ME has probably enjoyed not showing his face again, and has never understood ITFC, and we need that understanding now more than ever.



Am never one for looking back, but maybe the fans are right and we do need a change....and perhaps w need a George Burley to reinstall the playing ethics of the Club and create a pathway for the likes of Kieran Dyer. 1

Dockerblue added 20:19 - Nov 28

Lambert didn,t get Norwich anywhere, Ian Culverhouse did! Look at Lamberts record since Culverhouse left Villa, it,s shocking. Maybe the answer is not far away, Kings Lynn! 1

Lathers added 20:26 - Nov 28

“We were playing really, really well”...?? Really??? The only time we’ve played ‘really, really well’ this season was the 1st half at Blackpool. We had a good 2nd half at Bristol Rovers and a decent spell for 20 minutes against Accrington, but apart from that we have been average, below average, well below average... and on many occasions dog shiiiiite! Do the honest thing Lambert and fall on your sword and give someone else the chance to get this team playing ‘really, really well’. 1

brendenward35 added 20:29 - Nov 28

How can you have so many players injured from training sessions? Worrying thing is the word hamstring get mentioned a lot of times. Maybe if they are that weak need to take it easier at training sessions or we will lose the whole squad. Maybe give Terry Connor a call as we had a lot less injuries when Mick was here. Something certainly not right at the club to have so many players on the sick bed 1

markytitfc added 20:30 - Nov 28

He said when he first arrived that the" players need help"

2 years on, he's saying it again! How many players have you brought in to help since then Lambert? Quite a few I yhink.

Maybe its you who needs help clearing your desk! 0

Skip73 added 20:31 - Nov 28

Blah blah blah. Who's to blame for that then Paul? 0

martin587 added 20:32 - Nov 28

If ever a man sounded beaten it was this interview so where do we go from here.💁 0

bobble added 20:35 - Nov 28

on a brighter note picking the first scorer for town in the prediction league is very easy at the moment. 0

chrisswailes added 20:36 - Nov 28

Lambert Out.



Worst manager we have ever seen.



Bridge burning prick. 0

Old_Blu added 20:43 - Nov 28

Just to cheer everyone up, I thought I would sing this little song

Any time you're Ipswich way

Any evening, any day

You will find our team

Playing the Lambert way



If you've only one up front

Can't you see you cupid stunt?

It's so hard to score

Playing the Lambert way



Our defence are so free and easy

You can beat them as you pleasy

Everyone likes to come down here

Play us, beat us



We can pass it round the back

If we go forward it turns to crap

Tactics are just little mints

Playing the Lambert way

0

