|Ipswich Town 0 v 2 Charlton Athletic
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 28th November 2020 Kick-off 15:00
Lambert: We're Having a Hard Time
Saturday, 28th Nov 2020 19:51
Town boss Paul Lambert admitted the Blues are having a hard time after they were beaten 2-0 at home by Charlton, following on from Tuesday’s 3-0 home loss to Hull City.
“It’s the same as Tuesday,” he said. “To be fair, I don’t think there was too much in the game. The first goal is vital in this league, they got it, they get a little break, they’re a strong team. We’ve so many injuries and the team is lightweight at the minute because of all the injuries we’ve got.
“We’ve having a hard time, I don’t think there’s any getting away from that. But you’ve got to stick together.
“You have big moments and I always say to the guys, ‘It doesn’t matter if you do good, bad or indifferent, keep a level head. Don’t get too high when you win, don’t get too low when you lose’. That’s important because there are a lot of young guys out there.”
Town have now lost seven of their last 10 matches in all competitions. Reflecting on that run, Lambert added: “When you lose any game, it doesn’t matter if you lose one two or three, you always feel it.
“That’s football, they’ve got a chance to go and get a result on Tuesday, but we have to get some players back.”
Asked what his message is to supporters who might be losing faith, he said: “The fans are the most important people at any club, that’s always the case and it always will be.
“We just have to keep going, we have to keep going, there’s no point in feeling sorry for yourself or dwelling on it, it’s impossible, you have to move on. We’ve got a game on Tuesday.
“The lads are feeling hurt, there are no two ways about it. But a few weeks ago we were playing really, really well, a really strong team, but when you’ve that many injuries, it makes it tougher.”
Since Tuesday’s loss to Hull fans calls for a change of manager have grown in volume.
“I can’t do anything about that, that’s football,” he said. I’ve been in it long enough, it’s football. I was asked this question last time, I don’t have any problem because the club’s more important than anybody.”
Does he believe he can turn things around? “We need a bit of help, the squad needs to be stronger to be at the top end. As I said before, you look at the midfield, the midfield’s appearances, it couldn’t have been any more than 20 with [Andre] Dozzell, Gibbo [Liam Gibbs] and Brett [McGavin]. The three kids did really well, really pleased with them, but it was tough on them.”
“It’s not a fear because football is never about fear, it’s about enjoyment and trying to win, it’s never about fear,” he said. “You can never have fear. And all the outside influences, as I said to the guys, whether you win, lose or draw, never look at the praise, never look at the criticism, crack on to the next one, and that’s important for their mindsets.”
Liam Gibbs, 17, was also given his league debut having impressed in the U18s and U23s and also when training with the senior side.
“He’s trained with us, he’s handled the ball no problem, I don’t have a problem with Gibbo.,” Lambert continued. “He’s going to be a good one, give him time to develop and time to play, he’s going to be a good one.
“He has to learn, he has to thrive on it. A great moment for him to make his debut. Every player has to start somewhere, you need a manager brave enough to throw you in, to give you an opportunity and I don’t have a problem with that.”
Lambert confirmed that Emyr Huws had joined the injured list having injured himself in training.
“He hurt his back on Tuesday, it’s gone into his hamstring as well, we just found that out yesterday morning,” he said.
In addition to that both James Norwood and Toto Nsiala limped off during the game with what appeared to be hamstring injuries.
“I thought it was James’s knee because I thought he twisted it, But it’s his hamstring they’re saying. Toto, it’s his hamstring, the same. We’ll have to wait and see. Maybe Toto isn’t as bad, I don’t know.”
Quizzed on whether Town have a particular problem with injuries with so many players having spent time on the sidelines in the last few years, he reflected: “I don’t know. I don’t know what happened before. You need luck as a footballer, you need luck to ride tackles, you need luck to not get hurt.
“You get hurt, you hope it’s not a bad one, if you get hurt then you have to get back as quickly as you can. As long as you live the right way, you’ll get back. It’s part and parcel of the game.”
Norwood was replaced by Aaron Drinan, who was making his first appearance since the first day of the League One season, rather than Oli Hawkins or Kayden Jackson. Explaining that decision, Lambert said: “Aaron needs some game time. We tried to get him game time. That lad’s did great for us until he got injured. Kayden’s still building up to speed, and I’ve not got many more players to pick from.
“The whole midfield are out injured and all your strikers are fit again. We just don’t have many players to pick from.”
“The most important thing is the football club. That’s the most important thing. Whatever decisions the club make, as I said to you last season when there was talk I was leaving, that sort of thing, it’s not a problem because I can’t do anything with it.
“We try our best, we try with the guys we’ve got to make them better. They’re better players, it’s just that they need a bit of help.”
Looking ahead to the week to come when the Blues have trips to Oxford and Plymouth, Lambert said: “Long trips, but there’s no time to dwell. As I said before, you dwell on it, you can’t dwell on it too long or it’s going to hurt you.
“As I said before, the guys, I stick up for them that way, because they give me great effort, I can’t argue with that, but they need a little bit of help.”
Photo: TWTD
