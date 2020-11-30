Fitness Coach Henry Leaves Town

Monday, 30th Nov 2020 09:57 Town’s fitness coach Jim Henry is understood to have left the club. Henry, 68, whose official job title was head of athletic performance/sports science, joined the Blues just over two years ago when manager Paul Lambert took charge at Portman Road having previously worked with the Blues boss at Stoke. The sudden departure is believed to have come as a result of friction with the club's football management over recent weeks. Following his exit with first-team coach Matt Gill has taken on Henry's warming up duties at the last two matches. A former Scotland international judo athlete, Henry has also worked at Bury, Rangers, Hibs, Sunderland, Aston Villa and Celtic.

Photo: Matchday Images



JackSted added 09:58 - Nov 30

Good. Hopefully that'll lessen our injuies 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 10:00 - Nov 30

That's a start.... now we just need the actual management team to change too 4

MrTown added 10:02 - Nov 30

Well it certainly seems as though Lambert has got this all under control.

1

blueboyd added 10:05 - Nov 30

Can I be ageist and think that a 68 year old really should not be THE man at the club to help the players keep in peak physical fitness. 3

Stewards_Enquiry added 10:05 - Nov 30

The start of an overhaul hopefully ! Perhaps this change should of happened before we have a whole team injured ! Again too little too late from Ipswich 4

aas1010 added 10:09 - Nov 30

Sinking ship 0

bluelodgeblue added 10:11 - Nov 30

Shame he didn’t take the rest of the management team with him? 1

itfcserbia added 10:15 - Nov 30

Lol, Lambo trying to take reduce the heat from the fans. 1

ONENIL78 added 10:16 - Nov 30

Perhaps we should hire an (un)fitness coach 0

StavangerBlue added 10:23 - Nov 30

Is it the lack of investment in Playford Road? Fleetwood spent 6m GBP on their training centre a few years ago. If I were the owner it would be obvious to me that is where a little money can go a long way across all levels of the club.



I do not think the issue is one man. 0

Suffolkboy added 10:27 - Nov 30

Rather than concentrate on the negative , let’s hope we can and now will employ a person who will get everyone truly fir :it’s bound to take time ,and age shouldn’t have entered this equation .The chap had years of experience and accumulated knowledge ; was he not applying his skills properly any more OR was his advice deemed no longer acceptable ?— and by whom ?

COYB now get it right . 0

johnwarksshorts added 10:29 - Nov 30

Blueboyd, he maybe 68, but looking at him he's probably more than capable of keeping up with guys half his age. 0

midastouch added 10:30 - Nov 30

I didn't even comment over the weekend as I've just had enough of all things ITFC. I've got to the point where I would rather watch my local non-league side Gorleston and won't return to Ipswich until they get their house in order. If Evans can't see that a managerial change is needed immediately then I just despair of it. Burley or Klug (or both) till the end of the season (that would get the fanbase back on side) and I also wouldn't mind seeing Dyer in the frame as well. Burley and Dyer have both played under Robson, it's crazy they are being overlooked. Surely we need to be going back to our traditions as the managerial direction under Evans is so out of step with our past traditions. Burley is the man needed to sort out the mess. Burley to get the ship turned around, Dyer to sail it back into the Championship and beyond. 1

Pilgrimblue added 10:35 - Nov 30

I hope that Lambert doesn't think this is all that needs to be done! It's what's happening on the pitch that matters and he's the only one that can sort that out. 0

grow_our_own added 10:38 - Nov 30

Lambert hired him in the first place and presumably oversaw and approved Henry's work these past two plus years. Took him a long time to do something about our continuing injury cluster-f#ck. Seems Lambert's ability to select coaching staff is as bad as his judgement on team selections. 0

Nobbysnuts added 10:45 - Nov 30

Now Mr lambert can you follow him.....👍👍👍 0

