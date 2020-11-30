No Portman Road Visit for Rudolph

Monday, 30th Nov 2020 11:31 Rudolph’s annual charity tour of Ipswich, organised by Ipswich Greyfriars Round Table, is now only days away from setting off around town but this year won’t be taking in Portman Road. The recognisable float, marking its 50th year this winter, will set off on its journey on 3rd December and will tour the town until 23rd December. Glenn Williamson, chairman of Ipswich Greyfriars Round Table and a North Stand season ticket holder, said: “Sadly this year we can’t bring Rudolph and Santa to Portman Road but we hope all Town fans can get behind supporting this campaign by seeing us on one of the routes or donating by text or online, all money raised will support local charities and worthy causes.” Last year more than £18,000 was raised of which £5,000 was donated to SERV Suffolk & Cambridgeshire (SERVSC) to help purchase a new bike to assist with delivering blood and other essential products to five local hospitals, two air ambulance services, hospices and pharmacies. Also £5,000 was donated to SARS (Suffolk Accident Rescue Service) for crucial life-saving equipment and £5,000 to Robin Cancer Trust raising awareness of testicular and ovarian germ cell cancers. If you are a local charity/worthy cause and would like to be considered for this year’s funds please contact Ipswich Round Table via ipswich@roundtable.org.uk. To donate by text:

£2 – RUDY 2 on 70470

£5 – RUDY 5 on 70470

£10 – RUDY 10 on 70470 And online via this website: https://justgiving.com/campaign/rudolph2020. Visit https://www.ipswichroundtable.co.uk/ for further details.

Photos: Contributed



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



MoscowBlueMule added 12:18 - Nov 30

Probably scared to pull a Hamstring 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments