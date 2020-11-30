Supporters Club: Seeming Stagnation of Our Club Must Not Be Allowed to Continue

The Ipswich Town Supporters Club has issued a statement outlining its frustrations regarding a number of issues, including what they view as the “seeming stagnation” of the Blues under Marcus Evans’s ownership, a lack of communication and the banning of TWTD’s Phil Ham from press conferences.

The statement reads: “We the Official Supporters Club of ITFC continue to have regular, balanced and reasoned discussions with the club on all football matters. We are encouraging the club to be more communicative with all supporters on a regular basis. Communication needs to improve.

“In our view now is not the time for further disruption, we need to see our club overcome the pandemic and get back to some semblance of normality. We are all frustrated by the recent performances and injuries and we all want our club to be in a better place.

“However, the seeming stagnation of our club must not be allowed to continue. Whilst grateful for the continued financial support from our owner Marcus Evans to enable security during this crisis, our record under his tenure is not one to be proud of.

“We all want to be promoted this season and we hope that the team can soon return to winning ways and that those with injuries recover soon.

“We as a group continue to meet via Zoom on a monthly basis and any input from any supporter is welcome at all times.

“This weekend we became aware of the situation regarding Phil Ham. Over the last 25 years TWTD has been one of the best, if not the best run fan websites/forums in the entire Football League. We politely suggest to Ipswich Town Football Club that his press privileges are reinstated forthwith.

“It has been a difficult nine months for everyone. Please continue to stay safe and well. I hope we can all enjoy in the limited way we are allowed to the forthcoming festive season and that our club return to winning ways as soon as possible.”

The Supporters Club’s website can be found here, while they are on Twitter at @itscofficial. Their email address is @itscofficial.





Photo: Contributed

Chris_ITFC added 12:30 - Nov 30

Please SIGN and SHARE. Well over 500 signatures now - a clear sign of Town fans standing together against this. Please help show the Club this isn't what #itfc are about. 🙏 https://www.change.org/PhilHam 6

RegencyBlue added 12:32 - Nov 30

Christ!



Even the Supporters Club has had enough now!! 3

TimmyH added 12:36 - Nov 30

Stagnation?...untrue we're going downwards. 3

BlueBlood90 added 12:38 - Nov 30

Lambert would’ve been sacked by 99% of clubs in English football a long time ago. Enough is enough! 3

martin587 added 12:39 - Nov 30

To MARCUS EVANS PLEASE get rid of Paul Lambert.He has achieved absolutely nothing during his reign at the club.Injuries aside I believe he has gone as far as he can at ITFC.Until this happens OUR club will remain stagnant in Div 1. Sorry about my comments but this is how I feel after supporting this club for 61 years and holding a season ticket for 55 years.The demise over the last ten years is frightening and I for one just want the rot to stop.Thank You. 5

megamoth added 12:42 - Nov 30

Chris - link doesn't work

3

BlueandTruesince82 added 12:51 - Nov 30

So the supporters club are not calling for a change or manager? 2

IWBlue added 12:54 - Nov 30

megamoth - just go to the change.org website and type 'Phil Ham' into the search bar. 0

Grimsbyblue added 12:56 - Nov 30

https://www.change.org/p/marcus-evans-ipswich-town-reverse-the-ban-of-phil-ham-t



Try this link, if it doesn't work you can use the search facility on the site, just search for Phil Ham Try this link, if it doesn't work you can use the search facility on the site, just search for Phil Ham 0

Woolfenthen added 13:03 - Nov 30

What utter guff, not a time for disruption, don't you think the current incumbent and its staff are causing more disruption now as well as a major reason behind the stagnation, in fact I'd call it a decline not stagnation. A very poorly written article giving no substance and little criticism to those who should be held accountable. 2

MonkeyAlan added 13:10 - Nov 30

The supporters club never rocks the boat, they have their tongue up Evans backside. They just had to be seen to say something this time and hope it all goes away. Then they can crawl back under their rocks. 4

itsonlyme added 13:12 - Nov 30

Martin587 - well said, like you I have supported the town for 62 years and am so depressed at the way our club is rotting beyond belief! I know Evans saved us initially but he is a large part of the problem! Just a thought but do you think Evans could also ban Lambert from the ground as well? 3

martin587 added 13:30 - Nov 30

Itsonlyme

👌 0