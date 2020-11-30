Town: Fitness Coach Henry Now in Consultancy Role

Monday, 30th Nov 2020 13:41 Town have issued a statement regarding fitness coach Jim Henry, which says that the 68-year-old will continue to work for the club on a consultancy basis until the end of the season despite having returned to his native Scotland for personal reasons. As reported earlier, it has been understood that Henry, whose official job title is head of athletic performance/sports science, had left the club. A statement on the club site reads: “Jim Henry has returned to his home in Scotland for personal reasons but will remain working for the club over the rest of the season. “The first-team head of performance/sports science at the club will take on a new consultancy role on fitness and recovery.” General manager of football operations Lee O’Neill added: “I spoke to Jim recently and we agreed that for personal reasons it would be beneficial for him to return home to Scotland.



“Jim is vastly experienced and we will continue to use that knowledge over the rest of the season but it will now be in more of a consultancy role.” Henry joined the Blues just over two years ago when manager Paul Lambert took charge at Portman Road having previously worked with the Blues boss at Stoke. Following his exit first-team coach Matt Gill has taken on Henry's warming-up duties at the last two matches. A former Scotland international judo athlete, Henry has also worked at Bury, Rangers, Hibs, Sunderland, Aston Villa and Celtic.

Photo: Matchday Images



deliasplums added 13:49 - Nov 30

They’re trolling us now. 0

