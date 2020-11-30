Folami Nets First Goal For Melbourne Victory

Monday, 30th Nov 2020 15:20

On-loan Blues striker Ben Folami netted his first goal for the Melbourne Victory as they drew 2-2 away against Thai side Chiangrai United in the AFC Champions League earlier this afternoon.

Folami's 27th-minute goal gave his side a two-goal lead, however, they were pegged back with the home side scoring twice in the second half.

The 21-year-old joined the Victory back in his native Australia on loan for the season at the end of last month.

The Australia U23 international was making his third appearance for his loan club with their next game another AFC Champions League tie at home to FC Seoul on Thursday. The A-League season is set to get under way at the end of December.





Photo: Matchday Images

RobITFC added 16:42 - Nov 30

Finally some good news 0