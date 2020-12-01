Frustrated Fans Raise Funds For Local Charity FIND

Tuesday, 1st Dec 2020 11:32 Town fans unhappy with the way the club is currently being run have raised more than £1,000 for charity FIND Ipswich by donating the cash they would have spent on watching Town on iFollow. TWTD Forum poster Footers, who was behind the initiative, explained the thinking: “In the run-up to Christmas, we are looking to raise funds for FIND Ipswich, a local charity helping some of the most vulnerable people in our community, not only at Christmas but all year round. “In protest at the way ITFC has been run recently, we are asking that any dissatisfied fans donate what they would spend on iFollow passes to this cause throughout December. Of course, other donations are more than welcome too.” The hashtags #LambertOUT and #HamboIN make clear the precise frustrations which have led to the move. Families in Need (FIND) Ipswich has offered a lifeline to people in the town and surrounding areas who are experiencing poverty and despair for more than 30 years. They provide free food parcels and personal care items to help people get through a crisis, as well as furniture, bedding and other household items where the person or family has none. More than 80 volunteers regularly give their time freely to check and sort the donated food, collect items from local stores, make up the food parcels and deliver them. It’s a six-day-a-week operation. The demand for food parcels has risen year on year and FIND now distributes an average of 100 parcels every week and even more at Christmas - more than 6,000 every year. The ITFC Christmas Fundraiser for FIND Ipswich page can be found here. The initial target of £200 was quickly surpassed and at the time of writing the total stands at £1,175. Meanwhile, a petition started by fan Chris C and distributed on social media calling for an end to TWTD editor Phil Ham’s ban from press conferences has crossed the 1,200 mark since news of the exclusion broke on Saturday.

Photo: Action Images



