No Dobra in U23s Side Facing Watford

Tuesday, 1st Dec 2020 13:15

Town’s U23s are in action against Watford this afternoon with forward Armando Dobra notably not included in the XI (KO 1pm).

That would appear to indicate that the Albanian U21 international has travelled with the first-team squad to Oxford for this evening’s match.

Young Needham Market midfielder Callum Page is again included in the side having featured as a trialist in the previous two U23s games.

Meanwhile, the U18s defeated 10-man Swansea 5-1 at St George’s Park on Saturday with Michael Bareck (2), Fraser Alexander, Ola Bello and Tyrese Osbourne scoring the goals.

U23s: Przybek, Crowe, Baggott, Ndaba, Smith, Healy, Crane, Page, Viral, Siziba, Z Brown.





boroughblue added 13:22 - Dec 1

Thats your positive for the week lads... 0