Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
No Dobra in U23s Side Facing Watford
Tuesday, 1st Dec 2020 13:15

Town’s U23s are in action against Watford this afternoon with forward Armando Dobra notably not included in the XI (KO 1pm).

That would appear to indicate that the Albanian U21 international has travelled with the first-team squad to Oxford for this evening’s match.

Young Needham Market midfielder Callum Page is again included in the side having featured as a trialist in the previous two U23s games.

Meanwhile, the U18s defeated 10-man Swansea 5-1 at St George’s Park on Saturday with Michael Bareck (2), Fraser Alexander, Ola Bello and Tyrese Osbourne scoring the goals.

U23s: Przybek, Crowe, Baggott, Ndaba, Smith, Healy, Crane, Page, Viral, Siziba, Z Brown.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



boroughblue added 13:22 - Dec 1
Thats your positive for the week lads...
0

RobITFC added 13:58 - Dec 1
Why do the U23's play the same day as the 1st team ? Does not make sense!
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 270 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2020