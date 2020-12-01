U23s Defeat Hornets

Tuesday, 1st Dec 2020 18:38

Ross Crane, Zanda Siziba and Colin Oppong scored the goals as Town’s U23s beat Watford 3-0 at Playford Road this afternoon.

Crane (pictured) put the Blues in front in the eighth minute, Siziba made it two on 25 and Oppong wrapped up the three points with 18 minutes remaining.

The side coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher is now third in Professional Development League Two South, a point behind leaders Bristol City.





Photo: Matchday Images