Oxford United 0-0 Ipswich Town - Highlights

Wednesday, 2nd Dec 2020 10:13 Highlights of last night's 0-0 draw at Oxford via the club's YouTube channel.

Photo: PagePix



waldenblue7 added 10:39 - Dec 2

Embarrassed 😔, 1 shot off target 1

DifferentGravy added 10:44 - Dec 2

So they were the Oxford highlights......where are the Ipswich highlights showing our regular weekly plethora of chances......oh wait.........we dont have any.....again



Interesting that Lambert blames it all on injuries....yet Drinan, Chambers, Ward, Dozzell, Nolan and Judge were all selected by him to start off the season



Lambert out.......COYB 0

Northstandveteran added 11:06 - Dec 2

Couldn't help but notice the team in yellow making accurate passes, shooting

( outside the penalty area on occasion ) and running!

