Blues Among Clubs Linked With Eastleigh Striker

Wednesday, 2nd Dec 2020 14:24 Town, Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic are reportedly among a number of clubs eyeing Eastleigh striker Ben House. The 21-year-old (pictured right) joined the National League side in the summer having left Reading and has netted six times in eight games in all competitions this season. As a result of that form, according to Football Insider, the top six in League One and mid-table Championship sides are weighing-up whether to make a move for him with the Blues, Pompey and Addicks said to be showing the greatest interest. Surrey-born House, a former Scotland U20 and U21 international, began his career as a youth player with Aldershot before joining Reading in 2016. While with the Royals he made one FA Cup sub appearance and spent time on loan at Swindon and Dagenham & Redbridge.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



JackPITFC added 14:27 - Dec 2

Lambert Out 0

wkj added 14:27 - Dec 2

Seems like this transfer could be safe as Houses. 1

BLUEBEAT added 14:30 - Dec 2

We shall call him ACID 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments