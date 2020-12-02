Quantcast
Blues Among Clubs Linked With Eastleigh Striker
Wednesday, 2nd Dec 2020 14:24

Town, Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic are reportedly among a number of clubs eyeing Eastleigh striker Ben House.

The 21-year-old (pictured right) joined the National League side in the summer having left Reading and has netted six times in eight games in all competitions this season.

As a result of that form, according to Football Insider, the top six in League One and mid-table Championship sides are weighing-up whether to make a move for him with the Blues, Pompey and Addicks said to be showing the greatest interest.

Surrey-born House, a former Scotland U20 and U21 international, began his career as a youth player with Aldershot before joining Reading in 2016. While with the Royals he made one FA Cup sub appearance and spent time on loan at Swindon and Dagenham & Redbridge.


