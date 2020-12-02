FA Youth Cup Tie With Fulham Streamed For Free

Wednesday, 2nd Dec 2020 17:21

Town’s third round FA Youth Cup tie against Fulham at Portman Road on Monday 7th December is being streamed live for free by the club via their Facebook page (KO 7pm).

The U18s, who are coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell, defeated Chelmsford 5-0 away in round two, having beaten Southend 4-1 at home in the first.

Last season the young Blues exited the competition at the third round stage having lost 2-1 at Cardiff City after extra-time having defeated King's Lynn and Exeter in the previous two rounds.

The Blues have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.





Photo: Action Images