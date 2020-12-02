Blue Action Banner Urges Evans Action
Wednesday, 2nd Dec 2020 22:48
Town independent supporters group Blue Action has draped a banner on the perimeter fence at Portman Road bearing a message to owner Marcus Evans.
Last Wednesday evening Blue Action hung an earlier banner on the gates at Playford Road calling for manager Paul Lambert’s departure, “Lambo - Cheers for the beers but it’s time at the bar”, with Lambo amended to Shambo as well as a statement outlining their position
The club removed it prior to the players and staff arriving the following morning and were subsequently reported to have employed 24-hour security at the training ground as a result.
Blue Action’s latest banner aimed at the club owner reads: “Tick-tock Marcus, the future of the club is at stake.”
Early on in his time at Town, Lambert invited members of Blue Action along with other groups to the training ground to talk about improving the atmosphere at home matches.
Blue Action had been formed at the start of the 2018/19 season with that in mind via banners, stickers and the introduction of new songs and more recently have produced a fanzine.
Speaking about last week's banner, Lambert said: "I can’t control that, what I did do with the Blue Action guys, no problem, we wanted to know their views on what happened to the club and where it had gone. They even admitted themselves that the club had nose-dived and they’d lost enthusiasm for it."
Fans’ calls for a change of manager have increased in volume since last Tuesday’s 3-0 home defeat to leaders Hull City with fears that this season is turning into a repeat of 2019/20, in which Town started promisingly before fading into mid-table, growing. The Blues are currently fifth.
Relations between Lambert and the local media have also become increasingly strained since Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Charlton as news of the banning of TWTD’s Phil Ham from press conferences broke and was followed by other members of the media being accused of stoking and feeding negativity after last night’s 0-0 draw at Oxford.
Fans, who have been unable to attend matches so far this season, have made contact with the club via email and social media making their thoughts on the club's current position, the management and the rift with the media clear.
Photo: Blue Action
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Season's Beatings by Moggasknockdown
It is a bitterly disheartening experience supporting Ipswich. At every sliding doors moment in our recent history we have taken the wrong path, at every opportunity for schadenfreude an ex-player will decisively score, or create or generally remind us all that they are happier now, away from the depressing, soul-destroying experience that was their Ipswich career.
Cycle of Hurt by Steve_M
It's hard not to see a club that has got nearly every big decision wrong and come out on the wrong side of almost every promotion or relegation fight over 19 years as being in anything other than terminal decline. The very obvious exception to that pattern of failure was the appointment of Mick McCarthy and his first few years here.
Climbing Up the Walls by Mullet
The world has undoubtedly changed and with it, until some indeterminate point, football has done too. Not only have we seen another club disappear as the fans of Macclesfield joined those of Bury in being locked out of the game, we might count ourselves lucky to only be locked out of Portman Road for our own good.
A Head in the Right Place by NormEmerges
A nice victory against Wigan, well played the Town, and you achieved it without what many consider our best player. For the second match in a row, Flynn Downes was left out because “his head wasn’t in the right place”.
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]