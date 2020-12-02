Blue Action Banner Urges Evans Action

Wednesday, 2nd Dec 2020 22:48

Town independent supporters group Blue Action has draped a banner on the perimeter fence at Portman Road bearing a message to owner Marcus Evans.

Last Wednesday evening Blue Action hung an earlier banner on the gates at Playford Road calling for manager Paul Lambert’s departure, “Lambo - Cheers for the beers but it’s time at the bar”, with Lambo amended to Shambo as well as a statement outlining their position

The club removed it prior to the players and staff arriving the following morning and were subsequently reported to have employed 24-hour security at the training ground as a result.

Blue Action’s latest banner aimed at the club owner reads: “Tick-tock Marcus, the future of the club is at stake.”

Early on in his time at Town, Lambert invited members of Blue Action along with other groups to the training ground to talk about improving the atmosphere at home matches.

Blue Action had been formed at the start of the 2018/19 season with that in mind via banners, stickers and the introduction of new songs and more recently have produced a fanzine.

Speaking about last week's banner, Lambert said: "I can’t control that, what I did do with the Blue Action guys, no problem, we wanted to know their views on what happened to the club and where it had gone. They even admitted themselves that the club had nose-dived and they’d lost enthusiasm for it."

Fans’ calls for a change of manager have increased in volume since last Tuesday’s 3-0 home defeat to leaders Hull City with fears that this season is turning into a repeat of 2019/20, in which Town started promisingly before fading into mid-table, growing. The Blues are currently fifth.

Relations between Lambert and the local media have also become increasingly strained since Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Charlton as news of the banning of TWTD’s Phil Ham from press conferences broke and was followed by other members of the media being accused of stoking and feeding negativity after last night’s 0-0 draw at Oxford.

Fans, who have been unable to attend matches so far this season, have made contact with the club via email and social media making their thoughts on the club's current position, the management and the rift with the media clear.





Photo: Blue Action

Mark added 22:54 - Dec 2

Thank you Blue Action for putting over this message loud and clear. Surely Evans has to listen. The club is nothing without the fans. The local media deserve respect too. 1

Bugs added 22:56 - Dec 2

Good on them, I have just been to the blue action website and thrown a donation their way. Lambert has to go before it's too late. And without fans at Portman Road, what blue action are doing is the next best thing. 1

Farmerpiles added 23:00 - Dec 2

Well done BA. You speak for me. Not the 'official' supporters club who are a joke. 35yrs a ST holder, good God what's happened to our club? This season is dying on its @rse. And we could all see it coming, except M.E. 2

Cookycrew added 23:01 - Dec 2

Frankly, this protest is already getting boring.

They do not represent me at all and we have had enough of their self publicity!

While I do feel let down by Lambert, I will 'PATIENTLY' wait until most of the current 12 out injured actually return.

Lambert should be given until Christmas to to turn us around.

End of. -4

jabberjackson added 23:03 - Dec 2

These aren’t just a few fans making their feelings known

Be under no illusion Marcus Evans this is much bigger than the McCarthyist witch hunt

Lambert has alienated himself and is losing the few remaining fans by the day with his deranged and paranoid actions

It may cost you a pretty penny to sever ties, but it will cost you a whole lot more if you don’t 0

Pencilpete added 23:14 - Dec 2

I think the past shows us that Marcus Evans doesn't give a fcuk what the fans think or want 1