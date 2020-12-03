Town Issue Ballot Details

Thursday, 3rd Dec 2020 09:51 Town have issued details of how season ticket holders wishing to attend either the Portsmouth game on Saturday 12th December and the Burton Albion fixture on the following Tuesday can apply to enter the ballot. The club is able to admit a maximum of 2,000 fans for both games under current Government guidance. Last week Town released a guide of how matchdays will look for the 2,000 fans Season ticket holders, of which Town have a little under 9,000 at present, will be required to register their interest for each indicvidual match, giving them entry to that game’s ballot. Only one person from a group of fans needs to complete the ballot application on behalf of their group members. If you’re planning to attend alone, you must enter the ballot process. If you’re in a group, one season ticket holder will need to get the details of the others wishing to attend together and enter the ballot on behalf of the whole group. The minimum age for entering the ballot on your own is 14 years of age. Children aged 13 years and under will need to be entered into the ballot with an adult. Disabled season ticket holders can contact the club's disability liaison officer for help regarding ballot entry on 01473 400556 or via lee.smith@itfc.co.uk. Season ticket holders living in areas currently in tier three are not permitted to attend matches. All fans attending games must adhere to the latest Government guidelines. Season ticket holders will be able to enter the ballot to attend Town’s game against Portsmouth from Thursday 3rd December at midday until Monday 7th December at 10am. There are an additional 48 hours for season ticket holders to enter the Burton Albion ballot. It will also open at midday on Thursday 3rd December, but it will close at 10am on Wednesday 9th December. To enter the ballot, visit https://tickets.itfc.co.uk and log in using your Supporter ID and password. There is a visual step-by-step guide on the process of entering the ballot on the club website here. Season ticket holders will find out if they’ve been successful or otherwise in the Portsmouth ballot by Monday 7th December by email. Fans will learn if they’ve been successful or not in the Burton ballot by the end of Wednesday 9th December, again by email. The email will give information on the next steps which will be about selecting seat(s). Fans will have a choice of a print at home ticket, a mobile phone e-ticket or a traditional match ticket, which will be posted. The club’s preference is that supporters choose the print at home or e-ticket option to reduce contact. The ballot will have rules in place to ensure a fair distribution of access to games amongst the near 9,000 season ticket holders. Fans are therefore not guaranteed a ticket for the next game, but will receive a ticket ahead of anybody who was successful for the previous game in gaining access to another match. All season ticket holders will continue to receive an iFollow code to watch home games, regardless of if they’ve been successful in the ballot or not. The Town ticket office team will assist supporters with any queries regarding the ballot process. They’re contactable via mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk and on 03330 05 05 03. The club will be producing a step-by-step video on the ballot process for ease. The club is urging fans to ensure the email address they have is up to date. To update the email address that the club holds for you email mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk or call 03330 05 05 03.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



unknown100 added 10:16 - Dec 3

You know what would make the message clear you want lambert out, just not turn up to the game 😂 imagine fans being allowed back but no one does



I am intrigued to see what happen if Ipswich go 2-0 down and people start booing because with 2000 fans, every word will be crystal clear 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments