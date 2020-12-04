Lambert on Owner's Backing Ahead of 100th Town Game

Friday, 4th Dec 2020 10:25 Boss Paul Lambert goes into his 100th game in charge of the Blues on Saturday with owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill having given him their backing, despite fans having called for his head. Lambert spoke about his time at Town and that backing at this morning’s press conference. Lambert, 51, took charge at Town on Saturday 27th October 2018 and in his 99 games since then has a record of won 31, drew 25, lost 43. Reflecting on his time at the club, he said: “I’ve loved every day of it. It’s a great club that probably lost its way in a lot of ways and I’m pretty sure people will hold their hands up about where the mistakes are and all those sort of things. “But it’s a brilliant club and I love being here, I love the way it is. Do I want it to be better and want it to be successful? One hundred per cent, but I’ve loved any minute I’ve been here, it’s certainly been different, that’s for sure.” The former Scotland international dismissed the suggestion it’s his hardest job in management so far. “Oh no, this has not been the toughest by any stretch," he insisted. "Where it annoys me is probably the way it’s gone over the years, that annoys me because it’s a really good club. “But the past, the history the club’s got is massive and it’s incredibly steeped in it, but you’ve got to let that go at times and try and move on into the future. “OK, it’s not got the money that other teams have got and I think everybody understands that. The young ones are coming through, they need time, but we’re definitely up there. “It still needs to kick on in my opinion, as I’ve said before, this club needs a helluva lot of TLC.” If not the toughest, the most challenging? “Do you know what I think? Would I say it's the most challenging? No, because I think every job is. I think every job you're in in football is challenging. “There are always obstacles you come up against every day and you wake up in the morning and something else went wrong or something has been happening. “But it's not the most challenging it's just the lack of what's happened here that's what annoys me the most.”



Going forward, is it about controlling the things you can control? “I think you're right. On Wednesday night, we could only control what we had in the game, and we had five kids playing again there [due to injuries]. “Oxford were in the play-offs last year. A good team, an experienced team and we went there and did really well. “If you go through the two young kids at centre-back, they were helped by Chambo and Wardy. “We had Jack [Lankester] after the injury situation he's had, Aaron [Drinan] has just come back, [Armando] Dobra has done well for us, Keanan Bennetts is a young guy, so that's the positive. The point is positive. The outside stuff, you're right, you can't control that stuff.”



Asked whether it was nice to receive owner Evans’s backing in his statement last night, Lambert responded: “As I said to you the other day, I don’t worry or bother about things like that. “Marcus and I get on really well. Whether I left tomorrow or the next day or whatever it is, I get on well with the guy. There’s not a problem with that. I know football, the way it works. “But he understands what’s happened here. He’s not a silly guy, he understands what’s happened here and where he’s probably went wrong with a lot of stuff because he’s the custodian of it, so he understands how difficult the role is and what we’re asked to do. “I get it because I’m at the forefront of it, but I think Marcus recognises how hard a gig it is.” Lambert says he was aware that Evans and prior to that in a Radio Suffolk interview O’Neill were going to give him their backing.



“Yeah, I speak to Marcus every week really and I see Lee most days here as well,” he said. “As I said before, I can't control anything on the outside. “I live in my own little bubble really, so I don't get involved in anything at all. I don't do social [media] stuff, I don't do anything like that whatsoever and I've always been like that, it's not just with you guys, I've always been that way inclined. “Even when I played I never really took to anything somebody saying I've done well or somebody saying I've done no so well.” Lambert says what they have said publicly is no different to what they have previously told him in private. “Yes, because you've got to take the glasses off and see what's happened here in the bigger picture and the scheme of it and what's actually happened,” he said. “The investment or whether it's recruitment or whether it's anything else whatsoever. The sale of guys going out of the club, all those sorts of things. “Everything has got to be revalued because it's not right for the size of the club what's happened, that's for sure. “And what we're doing is giving what a lot of people want which is the kids chances to go and play because if we can't invest the next option we've got is to try and get your best kids come through. But those kids need time.” Evans said he believed the club is on track at the present time and Lambert agrees: “The way it is yes. And the reason I say that is even if I wasn't here and it was somebody else you'd think ‘Well, there's no money at Ipswich, they're blooding the youngsters because that's where they're going to have to do it at this moment’, unless we sold somebody for a lot of money, and then you go and reinvest with that. “But that's out of my control as well, somebody has to break through and you sell them for a lot of money and say “Thanks very much’, but the way the club is is definitely in a lot better place on the future side of it.” In his statement Evans implied that won’t be swayed by supporters’ opinions and will judge situations for himself. Lambert agrees that that’s a good thing for a manager to hear from a club owner. “Yes, as I said before he knows how hard it is and the parameters that he's asked us to work in,” he said. “Would I like it to be like this? No. Definitely not. Would I like him to say ‘Listen, go and get players that can get us out the division and can help the guys that are here’. “But I understand the way the world is at the minute the money isn't forthcoming. The club is afloat which is one good point, but I understand where he's coming from.” Evans also said he felt there are “green shoots of a style [of play] that will reap its rewards in the years ahead”. “I definitely think the way we're playing is some really good stuff, really good,” Lambert said. “And again, that will progress and it'll get better and better and better and then hopefully you invest in the players that are going to come and help as well. “That's what you need [for] everything to work. And allied to the guys that are here we need help on that side of it, but Marcus is the leader of that side of it. “But there's definitely a way we're playing. We're playing a lot better than what we were last year even though we got a few wins last year at the start, but we're playing a lot better.” Lambert reiterated that he believes that he needs to make some additions to his squad in January: “Without a doubt. Without a doubt, you need help.” Would it be fair to suggest that progress ought to be further along than merely signs of green shoots by December? Or are things at the stage you anticipated in the summer? “No, because I did it in the Championship year and we played some incredible football in the Championship with the way we played and we lost points where I don't think we should have lost points,” he said. “Okay, some of the loan guys went back and then the club had to reboot again and go again. “We started the season really well last year and probably after January we never kicked on for one reason or another. “This year the guys know all the patterns of play, they know how to play that way. Okay, the injuries have certainly [not helped], I mean you look at us at the start of the season, they looked brilliant, looking really good. “And then the injuries hit you. But once those guys come back and get a little bit of help, then you'll not be far off it.” Asked whether Evans ever talks about style of play and that side of the game, Lambert joked: “Well, he plays centre-back in some training sessions. “No, he tries to understand it. He doesn't portray that he knows everything about the game or anything like that. He doesn't say ‘I want you to do this and I want you to do that’, he doesn't do anything like that. “He listens to my views on to his say which is fine because he's obviously the owner of it and we just have a good dialogue with that.”

Photo: TWTD



StringerBell added 10:30 - Dec 4

We're the custodians of our club you clown, not the faceless owner.

P!ss off back to your sad little grief hole. 0

Pencilpete added 10:43 - Dec 4

The one positive i do see with Lambert is that at least he has identified the problems and actually WANTS to put it right.



Everything else hes come up with is cr@p tho and like i say he needs to pull everyone together and stop making enemies of the fans and the local press and make us all part of the solution not part of the problem and when we are bad just admit it, nobody here is stupid and believes we 'dominated' a 0-3 home defeat !! - So do i think theres a way back for him ? at this exact moment yes because we are 5th in the league a good run starting now keeps us up there so there is for me - but having said that he isn't far from being at the point of no return with us all and that normally only ends one way. 0

