Lambert on Henry Replacement: We Need to Look at That
Friday, 4th Dec 2020 10:52
Town Paul Lambert says the Blues will need to look at replacing fitness coach Jim Henry, who recently returned to his native Scotland and will see out the rest of the season working in a consultancy role.
Henry is understood to have departed suddenly a fortnight ago following ongoing friction having joined the club as part of Lambert’s staff when he took charge in October 2018, having previously worked with the Blues boss at Stoke.
Asked whether he had any plans to replace Henry, Lambert said: “We need to look at that because it's an important role, so I guess there's been that much going at the minute that it's something where we need to get our heads together and see where we're going. Again, a lot will be on investment and what's happening.”
In terms of who is taking on Henry’s role - officially head of athletic performance/sports science - in the interim, he added: There are a few lads who are mucking in, which you have to do in times like. A few lads are helping.”
Was it a big blow to lose Henry? “I think when you lose any member of staff, it's a blow. But that's the world I guess, and football is so unpredictable with what can happen when you lose people.
“Even when you sell a player and he's done well for you there's always a little bit of sadness there because you think he's done well.”
What can he do in his consultancy role? “I’m big enough and old enough now to look after ourselves. Jim’s going to do his own thing. We will crack on here the best we can. We’ll go with what we’ve got here and we’ll go with everything we’re doing.”
Reflecting on Town’s lengthy list of injured players, he points out it’s not just the Blues who are in that situation.
“The injury situation, even if you look at Liverpool where they’ve got all the best technology in the world and Jurgen [Klopp]’s having incredible injury up there as well,” he said.
“The number of injuries are going through everybody, it doesn’t matter if you’ve got the best surgeons in the world, best medical staff in the world, what’s happened in the last six or seven months will hopefully never be repeated again because it’s been so, so hard.”
A former Scotland international judo athlete, Henry has also worked at Bury, Rangers, Hibs, Sunderland, Aston Villa and Celtic.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Season's Beatings by Moggasknockdown
It is a bitterly disheartening experience supporting Ipswich. At every sliding doors moment in our recent history we have taken the wrong path, at every opportunity for schadenfreude an ex-player will decisively score, or create or generally remind us all that they are happier now, away from the depressing, soul-destroying experience that was their Ipswich career.
Cycle of Hurt by Steve_M
It's hard not to see a club that has got nearly every big decision wrong and come out on the wrong side of almost every promotion or relegation fight over 19 years as being in anything other than terminal decline. The very obvious exception to that pattern of failure was the appointment of Mick McCarthy and his first few years here.
Climbing Up the Walls by Mullet
The world has undoubtedly changed and with it, until some indeterminate point, football has done too. Not only have we seen another club disappear as the fans of Macclesfield joined those of Bury in being locked out of the game, we might count ourselves lucky to only be locked out of Portman Road for our own good.
A Head in the Right Place by NormEmerges
A nice victory against Wigan, well played the Town, and you achieved it without what many consider our best player. For the second match in a row, Flynn Downes was left out because “his head wasn’t in the right place”.
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]