Hawkins: Fans' Return Will Make Huge Difference

Friday, 4th Dec 2020 12:43 No Town player is looking forward more to the return of spectators than Oli Hawkins, who has yet to play in front of the Ipswich fans since joining the club in August following his release by Portsmouth. He is likely to feature in tomorrow’s league clash at Plymouth and then it will be the visit of his previous club to Portman Road next Saturday, when 2,000 home supporters will be present, to which he will switch his focus. Hawkins said: “I think it will make a huge difference and even if it’s not a huge number of fans who are going to be allowed in I’m sure they will still create some noise. I want the fans to return as quickly as possible. Even if they’re moaning at me I want them there. “If you’re 1-0 down, say, their cheering gets you going and there are a lot of benefits to having a crowd there. We’ll have 2,000 in for the game against Portsmouth next week and they can drive us on. I’m really looking forward to it. “Fans are fans so even with only 2,000 there it will be great to hear them when we come out before the kick-off. I know the Ipswich fans can generate a terrific atmosphere at Portman Road and I can’t wait for the day when they are all able to return. “I know this is a big club and I can imagine what it will be like when things get back to normal. I was at Portsmouth for three years and I got used to the fact that when I went out there would be people looking for an autograph or a picture, but because of coronavirus and the lockdown I haven’t been able to get out much in Ipswich. “Without fans at the stadium it has been really strange and the sooner we can get them back, the sooner it will benefit us as a team. On a personal note, I didn’t really do what I wanted to do against Portsmouth in the FA Cup. “I could make an excuse and say they knew me too well and knew how to play against me, but I wasn’t at my best that day. This time, hopefully, we can show them what we’re really made of and if I’m involved on the day I want to try to get a goal and bully them a bit.” Hawkins has only one goal to his credit this season, which was five weeks ago and worth three points at the expense of Crewe, while Town are without one in their last three games. But he added: “I believe the goals will come both for me and the team. “I look at other League One games and see most teams getting penalties but I don’t think we’ve had much luck in that area, although I agree we also need to create a bit more in the way of chances. As a striker it’s about biding your time and waiting for things to click. “You have to be patient because the more you worry or think about it too much, the more likely it is to become a problem. When you look at the players we have we definitely have goals in us. We just have to stick with it and carry on.”



Photo: Matchday Images



istanblue added 12:57 - Dec 4

Hope you like boos Oli. 0

dugoutdave added 13:07 - Dec 4

“I look at other League One games and see most teams getting penalties but I don’t think we’ve had much luck in that area" Yes agreed, but we actually have to get in their area in the first place. 0

SouperJim added 13:11 - Dec 4

You're assuming anyone is going to turn up Oli... our tone deaf owner has tipped many over the edge and direct debits are being cancelled in record numbers. -1

