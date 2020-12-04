Dozzell Signs New Deal
Friday, 4th Dec 2020 22:12
Midfielder Andre Dozzell has signed a new deal with the Blues which runs to the summer of 2024.
The 21-year-old’s previous contract was up at the end of the season with Town having taken up a one-year option on the former England U20 international’s earlier terms in May.
Fellow youngsters Luke Woolfenden, Brett McGavin and Armando Dobra have also signed deals over the last few months with Flynn Downes and Jack Lankester previously having put pen to paper on long-term contracts.
“I’ve been here since I was a kid and have grown up with Woolfy and Flynn and it’s great that we are all playing in the first-team now,” Dozzell told iFollow Ipswich.
“The owner has made it clear how important it is for the future of the club that the young players get an opportunity here and that’s a big factor for me. I’m getting a good run in the team. I’m playing a lot of games and enjoying it.
“Obviously I’m delighted with the new contract and now I just want to help the team kick on and get the club promoted back to the Championship. That’s the number one aim for all of us this season.”
Photo: Matchday Images
