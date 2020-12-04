Przybek Joins Concord on Loan

Friday, 4th Dec 2020 22:17

Blues keeper Adam Przybek has joined National League South side Concord Rangers on loan until January 3rd.

The 20-year-old, who spent time on loan at Braintree in October, is set to make his Beach Boys debut tomorrow when they face Coggeshall Town at home.

The Wales U21 international’s only senior appearance for the Blues was in the EFL Trophy tie at Peterborough last season.





Photo: Matchday Images