Three Changes as Blues Face Plymouth as Fans Return

Saturday, 5th Dec 2020 14:52 Town boss Paul Lambert has made three changes for this afternoon’s game at Plymouth with Alan Judge, Brett McGavin and Kayden Jackson coming into the side. McGavin takes over from the suspended Andre Dozzell in the holding midfield role with Judge probably on the right of the front three with Keanan Bennetts, who has been suffering with a hamstring problem, on the bench. Jackson is the lone central striker with Aaron Drinan, who started at Oxford on Tuesday, not in the matchday 18. Emyr Huws is back on the bench after a back problem along with Toto Nsiala, who has had a hamstring injury. For Plymouth, defenders Will Aimson and Jerome Opoku come back into the side, as do midfielders Panutche Camara and one-time Town target Danny Mayor. Scott Wootton, Niall Canavan and Ben Reeves drop down to the bench, while George Cooper misses out on a place in the 18. Former Blues loanee Conor Grant starts in midfield and ex-Town striker Frank Nouble is up front. Town are playing in front of fans for the first time since March 7th with 1,808 Argyle season ticket holders present at Home Park. Plymouth: M Cooper, Aimson, Opoku, Watts, Fornah, Edwards (c), Camara, Mayor, Grant, Nouble, Jephcott. Subs: McCormick, Wootton, Canavan, Hardie, Telford, Reeves, Moore. Town: Cornell, Chambers (c), Woolfenden, McGuinness, Ward, McGavin, Nolan, Dobra, Lankester, Jackson, Judge. Subs: Holy, Nsiala, Ndaba, Huws, Gibbs, Bennetts, Hawkins. Referee: Ollie Yates.

Photo: Matchday Images



BettyBlue added 14:59 - Dec 5

Ch-ch-ch-changes

(Turn and face the strain)

Ch-ch-changes

Just wana to be a richer man

Ch-ch-ch-changes

(Turn and face the strain)

Ch-ch-changes

Just gonna have to be a "Tinker- man"

Time won't change me

But as I can't trace time

Oh, yeah 4

Monkey_Blue added 15:10 - Dec 5

Ridiculous comment BettyBlue. He’s been forced to make changes because of injuries and with Dozzell suspension. -3

Skip73 added 15:19 - Dec 5

I agree with Betty. Changes every game, he's learnt so much from last season hasn't he, oh yeah and we're 1 down again, no shots yet. ZZZZZZ 1

fergalsharkey added 15:24 - Dec 5

⁸

Changes???

When did judge not play? 0

greenkingtone added 15:25 - Dec 5

Early consession again. I can't believe its so bad. Pleanty of time lft to score. 0

