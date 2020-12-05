Three Changes as Blues Face Plymouth as Fans Return
Saturday, 5th Dec 2020 14:52
Town boss Paul Lambert has made three changes for this afternoon’s game at Plymouth with Alan Judge, Brett McGavin and Kayden Jackson coming into the side.
McGavin takes over from the suspended Andre Dozzell in the holding midfield role with Judge probably on the right of the front three with Keanan Bennetts, who has been suffering with a hamstring problem, on the bench.
Jackson is the lone central striker with Aaron Drinan, who started at Oxford on Tuesday, not in the matchday 18. Emyr Huws is back on the bench after a back problem along with Toto Nsiala, who has had a hamstring injury.
For Plymouth, defenders Will Aimson and Jerome Opoku come back into the side, as do midfielders Panutche Camara and one-time Town target Danny Mayor.
Scott Wootton, Niall Canavan and Ben Reeves drop down to the bench, while George Cooper misses out on a place in the 18.
Former Blues loanee Conor Grant starts in midfield and ex-Town striker Frank Nouble is up front.
Town are playing in front of fans for the first time since March 7th with 1,808 Argyle season ticket holders present at Home Park.
Plymouth: M Cooper, Aimson, Opoku, Watts, Fornah, Edwards (c), Camara, Mayor, Grant, Nouble, Jephcott. Subs: McCormick, Wootton, Canavan, Hardie, Telford, Reeves, Moore.
Town: Cornell, Chambers (c), Woolfenden, McGuinness, Ward, McGavin, Nolan, Dobra, Lankester, Jackson, Judge. Subs: Holy, Nsiala, Ndaba, Huws, Gibbs, Bennetts, Hawkins. Referee: Ollie Yates.
Photo: Matchday Images
