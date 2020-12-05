Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Saturday, 5th Dec 2020 15:58 Luke Jephcott’s 14th minute goal has given Plymouth Argyle a 1-0 half-time lead over the Blues at Home Park. Town boss Paul Lambert made three changes with Alan Judge, Brett McGavin and Kayden Jackson coming into the side. McGavin took over from Andre Dozzell, banned for one game having reached five bookings, in the holding midfield role with Judge ahead of him alongside Jon Nolan. Jack Lankester moved to the right of the front three with Keanan Bennetts, who has been suffering with a hamstring problem, dropping to the bench. Jackson was the lone central striker with Aaron Drinan, who started at Oxford on Tuesday, not in the matchday 18. Emyr Huws returned to the bench after a back problem along with Toto Nsiala, who has had a hamstring injury, and young defender Corrie Ndaba. For Plymouth, defenders Will Aimson and Jerome Opoku came back into the side, as did midfielders Panutche Camara and one-time Town target Danny Mayor. Scott Wootton, Niall Canavan and Ben Reeves dropped to the bench, while George Cooper missed out on a place in the 18. Former Blues loanee Conor Grant started in midfield and ex-Town striker Frank Nouble was up front. The teams were playing in front of fans for the first time since March 7th with 1,808 Argyle season ticket holders present at Home Park. Town started brightly with Armando Dobra sending over a low cross from the right which was turned behind by a defender. From the corner, ex-Blues striker Nouble slid in to make a fine challenge on Judge inside the box. There was a scare for the Blues in the sixth minute after Stephen Ward was caught in possession on the Town left. A cross from the right flicked off a defender behind Nouble and Mayor saw a shot blocked. A minute later at the other end, Town were adamant they should have been awarded a penalty when Opoku upended Lankester inside the box. However, referee Ollie Yates waved the protests away, seemingly indicating that Lankester had dived. Once again the Blues appeared to have been the victims of a bad big decision. The game had started in an end-to-end open manner with chances at both ends. On 10 the Pilgrims might have gone ahead when Grant crossed from the right and Kell Watts headed well over. But the returning, socially-distanced home fans dotted around the ground only had to wait another four minutes for their side to take the lead. Ex-Town loanee Grant crossed from the left from Nouble’s lay-off and Jephcott got in front of Mark McGuinness and flicked goalwards. The ball struck the underside of the bar and, according to the linesman, went over the line. Ward protested and replays suggested the ball may not have crossed but to no avail. The Blues should have got back on terms in the 22nd minute when a deflected Lankester pass sent Jackson away on goal. However, the striker took too long over taking his shot and Aimson slid in superbly to dispossess him. The game continued to be an open affair but with Argyle looking more dangerous. On 34 Mayor cut in from the left and hit a powerful shot which flew across the face of goal and wide. In the final scheduled minute of the half, Nouble flicked on a long kick from keeper Michael Cooper and Cornell had to come off his line to claim ahead of Jephcott. Moments later, Dobra forced Cooper into his first save of the game but it was a regulation take for the Argyle glovesman and looked to be going wide in any case. As has become familiar, Town had had plenty of possession and although they were less ponderous in their approach than has often been the case, they had created fewer of the chances than the home side. Having said that, they were very unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty when Lankester was fouled, while Jackson ought to have got his shot away when he had his chance. But Plymouth had looked more threatening with their goal, which may or may not have crossed the line, the outstanding opening created by either side. Plymouth: M Cooper, Aimson, Opoku, Watts, Fornah, Edwards (c), Camara, Mayor, Grant, Nouble, Jephcott. Subs: McCormick, Wootton, Canavan, Hardie, Telford, Reeves, Moore. Town: Cornell, Chambers (c), Woolfenden, McGuinness, Ward, McGavin, Nolan, Dobra, Lankester, Jackson, Judge. Subs: Holy, Nsiala, Ndaba, Huws, Gibbs, Bennetts, Hawkins. Referee: Ollie Yates (Staffordshire).

Northstandveteran added 16:02 - Dec 5

That stand looks like the subbuteo one I owned in 1982. 1

marco5113 added 16:04 - Dec 5

how long before we score....... hopefully very very soon. 1 up front still why why why??? 1

budgieplucker added 16:06 - Dec 5

Entertaining game of football, Town playing at a much better tempo. The young lads standing in doing a good job (McGavin, Lankester and Dobra), unlucky with the decision for the goal, not sure how the lino gave that without goal line technology- replay not conclusive but on the balance most of the ball was probably over the line but I doubt all over.



Jackson’s golden chance shows where we constantly just not sharp enough in either box again. 2

Bluearmy_81 added 16:08 - Dec 5

No shots on target, no goals in 5 hours in div 3. On the right track. Joke owner of a joke club -2

Suffolkboy added 16:16 - Dec 5

We so need a lift of morale , both in and at ITFC , and amongst us supporters !

If our trusted reporter is to be believed ,as I think we can , then again we’ve come across officials who lack brain power !

How , once you’ve decided to not give a foul or play on ,even after an incident , can or should you use that to excuse consequent implementation of the rules?— I’d hope , but doubt , that any ‘ observer ‘ will provide immediate and clear guidance as to how improvement is wanted and necessary !!

But Town obviously need to make crucial opportunities count , evidence some sort of alacrity of thought and deed for otherwise we and they shall be condemned to mediocrity !

We can be much much better !Please be so !

COYB 2

Tractorboy1985 added 16:23 - Dec 5

And still the deluded people like @suffolkboy continue to support!! Can you give me what you’re on?? We create F all.. we do nothing.. and we complained of Mick?? Bet he’s laughing on his sun lounger! BlueArmy81... joke club??? We have joke fans!! Let’s keep clapping and pretend it will all get better!! Deluded twunts!! -7

marco5113 added 16:34 - Dec 5

Goal! Plymouth Argyle 1, Ipswich Town 2. Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver Hawkins.



TWO UP FRONT!!!!!!!!! 4

Kirbmeister added 16:35 - Dec 5

Perhaps some of you negative idiots will shut up for a bit now. 3

Tractorboy1985 added 16:42 - Dec 5

Kirb you tool... no we won’t.. we’re winning against PLYMOUTH... F’ING PLYMOUTH! and finally he must have taken a knock to the head as he’s done exactly what the 90% of ‘understanding’ fans have said for the past 4 weeks if not 2 years... 4-4-2!!!!!!!!!!! We are still a shambles!!! It’s taken Plymouth to go down to 10 to expose them! Well done haggis -7

Kirbmeister added 16:47 - Dec 5

Tractorboy feel free carry on as normal then. 1

Tractorboy1985 added 16:55 - Dec 5

Kirb.. I’m happy to eat humble pie tonight.. however you my friend will be eating it for a very long time if you continue to support Evans and shambo! COYB -4

Europablue added 16:56 - Dec 5

We're awful with two upfront... 0

LWNR2013 added 16:56 - Dec 5

Good to win 👏 4

LWNR2013 added 16:57 - Dec 5

LWNR2013 added 16:57 - Dec 5

Panic over. 1

Kirbmeister added 17:02 - Dec 5

Tractorboy ‘supporters’ like you will us to lose. 0

supasmiler71 added 17:05 - Dec 5

I guess the idea of supporting a club Tractorboy1985, and this is only my opinion, is that I don’t support Evans or Lambert, owners and managers will come and go. I support Ipswich Town FC. That means through thick and thin. Even in the bad times, perhaps especially so in the bad times, throw our support behind them. Throwing around insults is easy I guess, we may not agree with what is done or how things are managed, but as supporters we need to support. 3 points today, up to third, let’s look forward. 0

