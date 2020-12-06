Argyle Boss Lowe to Speak to Referees' Chief About Mayor Dismissal

Sunday, 6th Dec 2020 00:44 Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe says he will speak to referees’ chief Mike Jones regarding Ollie Yates following Danny Mayor’s dismissal for two bookable offences during Town’s 2-1 win at Home Park. Mayor, who came close to joining the Blues in the summer of 2019 before opting to sign for Argyle, was sent off in the 70th minute for a deliberate trip on Armando Dobra having previously been booked for time-wasting as he took a corner. “I thought the performance was excellent up to 70 minutes and then we have obviously got to talk about the second yellow,” Lowe told Plymouth Live. “I have just had a word with the referee. I thought it was harsh. We have looked at the video back, the first booking for Danny they are encroaching. “They are six or seven yards out and Danny is asking for 10 yards. He’s not given it and he [Yates] has come over and booked him. “It was a stupid yellow card from the referee’s point of view to give to my player. I have just said to him I will be speaking to Mike Jones [the national group director of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL)] regarding it because it has cost us all three points.” Lowe believes the dismissal played a role in both Town goals: “They have scored two good goals but where Jon Nolan is, just inside the 18-yard box, Danny Mayor would have been there. “We tried to shuffle across. Tyrese [Fornah] and Panutche [Camara] were there but when you are missing a man and a bit of quality comes into the box and it’s set for a player like Jon Nolan, he’s definitely going to find the net, and that’s what happened. “For the second one, the striker has chested it down and that’s where Tyrese would have been, in front of the centre-forward [Jackson]. “We didn’t regroup from the first one. We probably should have either kept the ball or went in behind, but we lost it again. “But when you are down to 10 men against a possession-based team like Ipswich you are always going to come unstuck.” Despite being set to report Yates to his bosses, he says he has a lot of time for the Staffordshire-based official: “I think this will be the second time I have complained about a referee, and he’s a good lad Ollie, I have got a lot of respect for him. “He has refereed us loads of times. Early on in the game, they were asking for a few fouls and I thought ‘You know what, this is going okay because he’s letting it flow’. “That’s what you want. You don’t want stop-start. He [Yates] has said ‘Ryan, I will have a look at it. If that’s the case then I will hold my hand up and apologise’. “But it’s too late isn’t it because I feel if we keep Danny Mayor on the pitch and their player gets booked for encroaching at the corner then we go on and win the game, no question. When you lose one of your players it’s always hard isn’t it?” Reflecting further, the former Bury boss added: “I have got no qualms about the second yellow card. What he could have done, he could have looked at it and gone ‘Okay that was a silly first yellow card, I will just have a word with him’ and he never. “I’m aggrieved with the first one because when you watch it back they are nowhere near 10 yards and then they encroach – nine, eight and you can literally see it, he [Mayor] can’t pass it. “Danny was ready to pass, and why would we be wasting time when we are on the attack from a corner?”

Luggworm added 01:01 - Dec 6

Maybe he can mention the stonewall penalty that would have seen us go 1 up as well. 1

IpswichToon added 01:10 - Dec 6

Can they rescind the red card just by revoking the first yellow card? Because it was honestly a ridiculous yellow card to give out. But then again, fancy deliberately tripping a player from behind while on a yellow card! 0

Garv added 02:07 - Dec 6

Never mind. 0

