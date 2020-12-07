Beattie Book Competition Winner Drawn

The winner of the latest competition to win a copy of Rob Finch’s book The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story has been drawn.

Rob recently reprinted a small number of copies of his 2006 book after receiving requests from Town fans.

Former Town and England centre-half Beattie died in September 2018, aged 64.

The winner of the most recent competition who correctly told us that Beattie was the body double for Michael Caine in Escape to Victory and had his email drawn randomly from the other correct entries was Richard Proctor.

Rob still has a few of copies of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story for sale which can ordered directly from him for £9.99 by emailing robfinch180@gmail.com and paying through Paypal.





Photo: Action Images