Kennedy Back at Town Shadowing Klug

Monday, 7th Dec 2020 12:53

Former Blues full-back and U21s and U18s coach Mark Kennedy has been back at the club in recent days as he seeks to add to his coaching experience.

Ex-Republic of Ireland international Kennedy, 44, left his role as Macclesfield manager in August and is at Town for a short spell shadowing academy head of coaching and player development Bryan Klug.

Kennedy was brought to Portman Road by his former international team-mate Roy Keane in the summer of 2010 when he signed him for a fee of £75,000 from Cardiff City.

Having made 34 starts and three sub appearances for Town without scoring, the one-time Millwall, Liverpool, Manchester City, Wolves and Crystal Palace man began coaching at Playford Road late in the 2011/12 season.

Paul Jewell named him his U21s coach the following summer and the Dubliner continued in that role under his former Ireland and Wolves boss Mick McCarthy when he took over as manager in November 2012.

Kennedy left Playford Road to take the job of Manchester City’s U15s coach in July 2016.

He moved on to Macclesfield in January but opted not to sign a new contract in August after the Silkmen were relegated to the National League having been deducted points following financial issues.





Photo: TWTD