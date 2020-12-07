Blues Boss Lambert Linked With Celtic

Monday, 7th Dec 2020 20:35 Town boss Paul Lambert is being linked with the manager’s job at Celtic with current incumbent Neil Lennon coming under increasing pressure. Lennon has tonight received a vote of confidence from the Parkhead board with his side sitting second in the Scottish Premiership, 13 points behind Rangers, although with two games in hand. According to 90 Min the Bhoys are weighing-up whether to make a move for Lambert should they decide to jettison Lennon. Lambert played for Celtic between 1997 and 2005, during which time he won four league titles among other trophies. The Board of Celtic Football Club wishes to make clear its continuing support for Neil Lennon and his backroom team.



Full Board statement ⬇️ — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) December 7, 2020 The Scottish champions have also been linked with a number of other managers including former boss Martin O’Neill, Eddie Howe and Gordon Strachan with Lambert currently well down the betting at 20/1 with the bookies.

Photo: Matchday Images



wkj added 20:36 - Dec 7

Best transfer rumour of the season -1

Pilgrimblue added 20:39 - Dec 7

Not a chance but can we petition Celtic -1

CokeIsKey added 20:44 - Dec 7

Really good manager, German football specialist and Celtic legend, just gets it with the club etc, 0

Saxonblue74 added 20:45 - Dec 7

So, a manager contracted for a further 4 years is linked with a job that currently isn't available? Funny old game isn't it??!! 0

