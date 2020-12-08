Former Blue Palmer on University Challenge

Tuesday, 8th Dec 2020 11:50 Former Town midfielder Steve Palmer will taking part in Christmas University Challenge over the festive season. Palmer, who these days is the head of data solutions for the Premier League, will be a member of the Christ’s College, Cambridge team. Christmas University Challenge, presented by Jeremy Paxman, features “56 prominent alumni from 14 universities and university colleges”. Software engineering graduate Palmer, 52, will be joined on the Christ’s team by captain Lachlan Goudie, a painter, writer and broadcaster, award-winning author and journalist Sathnam Sanghera and award-winning poet and novelist Helen Mort. Brighton-born Palmer joined the Blues in 1989 having impressed while playing for Cambridge University against Town in what was then an annual pre-season friendly. Palmer spent six years at Portman Road and was a member of the 1991/92 Second Division championship-winning squad and featured in the Premier League in the following seasons. He joined Watford for £135,000 in 1995, before moving on to QPR in 2001 and the MK Dons in 2004. Palmer, who was interviewed at length by TWTD in 2013 also played a first-class cricket match for Cambridge University in April 1987 against a Lancashire side featuring a number of future or past England players including Mike Atherton and Neil Fairbrother. He took the wicket of ex-England opener Graeme Fowler, lbw for 49, and was dismissed by another former England man Paul Allott for 18. Christmas University Challenge begins on Monday 21st December with Christ’s facing St John’s College, Oxford in their first round match (8.30pm, BBC Two).

Photo: Action Images



Suffolkboy added 12:00 - Dec 8

SO despite the assertion of some former ‘officials ‘ our footballers today really are quite bright !

Good man ,hope you enjoyed UC and did well !

COYB 0

