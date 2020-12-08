Quantcast
Ipswich Town U18s 3-2 Fulham U18s - Highlights
Tuesday, 8th Dec 2020 13:05

Highlights of the U18s' remarkable Lazarus-like comeback against Fulham at Portman Road in the FA Youth Cup last night.


Photo: TWTD



BettyBlue added 13:15 - Dec 8
Thanks TWTD. Great highlights package.
Eireannach_gorm added 13:16 - Dec 8
That was a tonic. Well done lads.
PhilTWTD added 13:18 - Dec 8
BettyBlue

Highlights from the club, my camera work would have been distinctly shakier given last night's temperature.
