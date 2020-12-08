Norwood Pleads Not Guilty to Drink-Drive Charge

Tuesday, 8th Dec 2020 15:03

Town striker James Norwood pleaded not guilty to drink-driving during a hearing at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court earlier this afternoon.

The matter has been set down for a summary trial on March 16th 2021 at the same court until which time Norwood has been released on unconditional bail.

The offence is alleged to have taken place in the early hours of August 30th on Chapel Road, Cockfield near Bury St Edmunds where the frontman lives.

The 30-year-old is alleged to have recorded 58 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath with the legal limit 35 mcg in 100 ml while driving an Audi Q8.

Norwood, represented this afternoon by Richard Paton-Philip, was initially set to appear on October 13th but the case was adjourned until today.

The striker, who joined the Blues in the summer of 2019 from Tranmere, is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Horry Money of McQueens Solicitors said: “James has entered a plea of not guilty and the matter will set down for trial.

"In the interim period he intends to get fully fit and rejoin his team-mates as soon as he is able.”





Photo: Matchday Images