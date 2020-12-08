Pompey Ballot Emails to Arrive This Evening

Tuesday, 8th Dec 2020 20:05 Town have announced that season ticket holders who have been successful in the ballot for Saturday’s game against Portsmouth will be notified by email this evening. With Suffolk in tier two, the Blues are permitted to admit 2,000 supporters for the visit of Pompey, who are one place and one point behind Town in fourth in League One. Barring any issues, the seat selection process will then be activated at 10am on Wednesday and will conclude at 3pm on Thursday. Fans who want to receive their tickets by post will have until Wednesday at 2pm to select this option. Further details on how seats can be selected will be announced later this evening.

Photo: Matchday Images



SouperJim added 20:11 - Dec 8

Not exactly showering themselves in glory here, how many times are they going to move the goalposts? -5

JDAndCoke added 20:17 - Dec 8

Give it a rest SouperJim. I'm sure the club aren't on the wind-up and instead are probably working extremely hard behind the scenes to get all of this organised. Does it really matter if emails are received yesterday, today or tomorrow? 3

