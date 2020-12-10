Burton Ballot Emails Arrive This Evening

Thursday, 10th Dec 2020 19:50

Season ticket holders who entered the ballot for Burton Albion tickets will have learnt whether they have been successful or otherwise by email this evening.

As with Saturday’s game against Portsmouth, Tuesday evening’s match with the Brewers will be watched by 2,000 supporters.

Successful applicants have from 11am on Friday until 3pm on Monday to select their seats via https://tickets.itfc.co.uk/.

If you want your ticket to be posted you will need to select your seats by 1pm on Friday.

Town recently issued guidelines for fans returning to Portman Road and also a video.

Photo: Action Images