Simulation Predicts Blues Will Return to the Big Time But Fans Will Have to Wait

Friday, 11th Dec 2020 10:02 Town fans have been starved of success but the Blues will eventually return to being one of English football’s powerhouses, according to a computer simulation, however they will have to wait a while yet. In a video on the DoctorBenjy FM YouTube channel, another YouTuber, Nerdphonic, discusses having run a simulation of how the next 500 years of English football might progress on Football Manager 2021. And it turns out that by the 26th century the Blues will be back to where they were in the glory days of Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson, carrying off the Premier League title for the sixth time in 2520 ahead of Colchester United in a top flight which also includes Chorley, Newport, Mansfield and Stevenage. TWTD is very much looking forward to it.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BlueBoots added 10:06 - Dec 11

Slow news day then, Phil... 1

Blue12345 added 10:06 - Dec 11

What a load of tosh. 0

burwellian added 10:06 - Dec 11

Long after Evans is gone then... 0

Northstandveteran added 10:15 - Dec 11

Excellent news,



Just googling cryogenics companies now.



See you all in the 26th century 😁 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments