Lambert: Vincent-Young Looking Incredible
Friday, 11th Dec 2020 10:30
Town boss Paul Lambert says right-back Kane Vincent-Young looked “incredible” having returned to training this week but is taking things slowly with the 24-year-old, whose last competitive senior game was in October 2019. Meanwhile, Lambert is waiting on Aaron Drinan ahead of Saturday’s home game with Portsmouth, while young midfielder Liam Gibbs has been ruled out, and is looking forward to “the cavalry coming” over the Christmas period.
Vincent-Young suffered an achilles injury in pre-season having missed most of last season after undergoing two groin operations.
He finally returned to the Playford Road turf on Monday and impressed his manager: “He was looking incredible in training. I think we’ve got to understand that when you’ve been over a year out without training, mentally that is tough, that is really, really tough.
“Coming back, then you have little pains and things like that. But he trained the other day, he looked great and then we pulled him back out just because of the fatigue factor. So he’ll take a couple of down days and we’ll see how he is.
“His achilles heel was good, that’s not a concern, it’s other little factors with the thigh or the hamstring, calves, you’ve just got to take him out of that equation. Really happy with how he trained the other day.”
Does Lambert believe Vincent-Young, who made a huge impression in his nine games for the Blues following his £500,000 move from Colchester in August last year, will need a couple of U23s games to get up to speed?
“Ideally we would like to get him some game time somewhere or even just having a game amongst ourselves,” he said.
“I think it’s important for him to get that under his belt and if that’s if we can’t get the U23 games. As I said before, a year out is a long time.”
Regarding the rest of his squad, he says there are no new significant problems following last week’s 2-1 win at Plymouth.
“Everybody’s not too bad, one or two little bumps but I think they’re OK. We’ll have to wait and see how Aaron Drinan [hamstring] is, see how he feels.
“Gibbo’s the one that’s out, he hurt his groin the other night in the game when the kids done well [the FA Youth Cup victory over Fulham]. But Aaron we’ll see, we’ll check how he is.”
Freddie Sears has been out since the Hull game on November 24th with a hamstring problem and Lambert says the striker is making progress and could be involved against Burton at Portman Road in midweek.
“He’s doing well, but this one’s too soon for him,” he said. “Maybe Tuesday, we don’t know, he’s missed a few weeks, but Freddie’s doing well.”
Lambert hopes a couple of his other injured players will be back around the turn of the year.
“I hope so, I think Flynn Downes [knee] and Teddy Bishop [ankle] hopefully maybe can start training in Christmas week or the early part of the new year. Hopefully they’ll come back at the same time.
“These ones have been long term for us, Flynn Downes, Cole Skuse and James Norwood [hamstring] has had a stop-start to the season.
“But you’re hoping either late Christmas or start of the new year that you’re going to get most of them back.”
Gwion Edwards, now joint-top scorer alongside Jon Nolan on five, is another who could return at a similar time, while midfielder Tristan Nydam is still not yet ready to get back to action following the serious ankle injury he suffered in pre-season ahead of 2019/20.
Lambert says those players returning will make a big difference: “It’s like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid sitting there in that hut, you’re thinking ‘When’s the cavalry coming?’ and you need them coming back.
“Listen, as I’ve said before, if we can keep round about it for this period of time and they all come back, then it’s going to be a lot stronger, without a doubt.
“And that’s why I think what we’ve done at the minute has been really good. We’ve not played great every time but in the scenario we’re in and with everything that’s going on, we’re competing really well, and that’s all you can ask for from people is to compete, and that’s what we’ve done.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Season's Beatings by Moggasknockdown
It is a bitterly disheartening experience supporting Ipswich. At every sliding doors moment in our recent history we have taken the wrong path, at every opportunity for schadenfreude an ex-player will decisively score, or create or generally remind us all that they are happier now, away from the depressing, soul-destroying experience that was their Ipswich career.
Cycle of Hurt by Steve_M
It's hard not to see a club that has got nearly every big decision wrong and come out on the wrong side of almost every promotion or relegation fight over 19 years as being in anything other than terminal decline. The very obvious exception to that pattern of failure was the appointment of Mick McCarthy and his first few years here.
Climbing Up the Walls by Mullet
The world has undoubtedly changed and with it, until some indeterminate point, football has done too. Not only have we seen another club disappear as the fans of Macclesfield joined those of Bury in being locked out of the game, we might count ourselves lucky to only be locked out of Portman Road for our own good.
A Head in the Right Place by NormEmerges
A nice victory against Wigan, well played the Town, and you achieved it without what many consider our best player. For the second match in a row, Flynn Downes was left out because “his head wasn’t in the right place”.
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]