Lambert: Vincent-Young Looking Incredible

Friday, 11th Dec 2020 10:30 Town boss Paul Lambert says right-back Kane Vincent-Young looked “incredible” having returned to training this week but is taking things slowly with the 24-year-old, whose last competitive senior game was in October 2019. Meanwhile, Lambert is waiting on Aaron Drinan ahead of Saturday’s home game with Portsmouth, while young midfielder Liam Gibbs has been ruled out, and is looking forward to “the cavalry coming” over the Christmas period. Vincent-Young suffered an achilles injury in pre-season having missed most of last season after undergoing two groin operations. He finally returned to the Playford Road turf on Monday and impressed his manager: “He was looking incredible in training. I think we’ve got to understand that when you’ve been over a year out without training, mentally that is tough, that is really, really tough. “Coming back, then you have little pains and things like that. But he trained the other day, he looked great and then we pulled him back out just because of the fatigue factor. So he’ll take a couple of down days and we’ll see how he is. “His achilles heel was good, that’s not a concern, it’s other little factors with the thigh or the hamstring, calves, you’ve just got to take him out of that equation. Really happy with how he trained the other day.” Does Lambert believe Vincent-Young, who made a huge impression in his nine games for the Blues following his £500,000 move from Colchester in August last year, will need a couple of U23s games to get up to speed? “Ideally we would like to get him some game time somewhere or even just having a game amongst ourselves,” he said. “I think it’s important for him to get that under his belt and if that’s if we can’t get the U23 games. As I said before, a year out is a long time.” Regarding the rest of his squad, he says there are no new significant problems following last week’s 2-1 win at Plymouth. “Everybody’s not too bad, one or two little bumps but I think they’re OK. We’ll have to wait and see how Aaron Drinan [hamstring] is, see how he feels. “Gibbo’s the one that’s out, he hurt his groin the other night in the game when the kids done well [the FA Youth Cup victory over Fulham]. But Aaron we’ll see, we’ll check how he is.” Freddie Sears has been out since the Hull game on November 24th with a hamstring problem and Lambert says the striker is making progress and could be involved against Burton at Portman Road in midweek. “He’s doing well, but this one’s too soon for him,” he said. “Maybe Tuesday, we don’t know, he’s missed a few weeks, but Freddie’s doing well.” Lambert hopes a couple of his other injured players will be back around the turn of the year. “I hope so, I think Flynn Downes [knee] and Teddy Bishop [ankle] hopefully maybe can start training in Christmas week or the early part of the new year. Hopefully they’ll come back at the same time. “These ones have been long term for us, Flynn Downes, Cole Skuse and James Norwood [hamstring] has had a stop-start to the season. “But you’re hoping either late Christmas or start of the new year that you’re going to get most of them back.” Gwion Edwards, now joint-top scorer alongside Jon Nolan on five, is another who could return at a similar time, while midfielder Tristan Nydam is still not yet ready to get back to action following the serious ankle injury he suffered in pre-season ahead of 2019/20. Lambert says those players returning will make a big difference: “It’s like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid sitting there in that hut, you’re thinking ‘When’s the cavalry coming?’ and you need them coming back. “Listen, as I’ve said before, if we can keep round about it for this period of time and they all come back, then it’s going to be a lot stronger, without a doubt. “And that’s why I think what we’ve done at the minute has been really good. We’ve not played great every time but in the scenario we’re in and with everything that’s going on, we’re competing really well, and that’s all you can ask for from people is to compete, and that’s what we’ve done.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Blue12345 added 10:42 - Dec 11

Agree with the sentiment that as long as we stay in and around, without being world beaters. Then pushing on after the new year is more likely when the injured players return. 4

unknown100 added 10:46 - Dec 11

Fantastic about Vincent young



I’ve been on the lambert hate train I’m not going to lie, I want to like him I really do! It’s true we have had a crazy amount of injuries but it’s the negativity of the team, a good manager sets the style of play and ours is negative, no risk, no goal threat, passing around the back and that’s why people are getting annoyed with lambert



And then we come back from a goal down at Plymouth and he acts like a stubborn old man, footballs fickle, thought he’d have worked it out by now, McCarthy was in my opinion an awful manager but I couldn’t hate him! 0

Portman_Pie added 10:46 - Dec 11

Lets not get too carried away - bearing in mind Shambert thinks we're putting in 'Excellent' performances at present week, after week.



I'd say Shamberts 'Excellent equates to Poor - so incredible can surely only mean 'Reasonable' at best.. 2

monty_radio added 10:48 - Dec 11

Actually, when the cavalry arrived, Butch and Sundance got shot. 1

BIuearmy_81 added 10:49 - Dec 11

For now, I'm just happy for us to 'win dirty' wherever we need to, against who ever we need to. Everyone needs to appreciate just how impressive it is to be sitting so high-up the table with probably one of the smallest available squads in the league, despite having one of the largest squads in the league.



I also read a statement from Jackett saying Portsmouth and no knocks or injuries to worry about. It must literally be years since that was the case for us. Must be nice!! COYB!!! 2

Saxonblue74 added 10:54 - Dec 11

Can't disagree with that. Looks promising when you see the list of imminent returns. 1

Edmundo added 11:01 - Dec 11

Highlight of last season for me was that 4-1 Tranmere performance with KVY's goal - pick that one out! We are so desperately in need of players who can not just run but shooooot too. 1

TimmyH added 11:05 - Dec 11

'In training' we know what that equates to on the pitch - but fingers crossed he comes back the player he was before the achilles injury as it's not always the case being out for so long.



Best of luck Vincent! 0

TimmyH added 11:07 - Dec 11

or even Kane ;) 0

Cloddyseedbed added 11:11 - Dec 11

Be good to see KVY back but I can't see him keeping fit which is a great shame. If he does well then we have some player. 1

NthQldITFC added 11:15 - Dec 11

@monte_radio: 'Actually, when the cavalry arrived, Butch and Sundance got shot. '



"Good, for a minute there I thought we were in trouble!" 0

Pencilpete added 11:21 - Dec 11

I really like this lad, hes a solid full back, hes quick, skillful and also gets forward and presents a goal threat and i don't think it was a coinsidence that our alarmingly collapse last season came after he got injured 0

BettyBlue added 11:32 - Dec 11

out for over a year, doubtful he'll even play this season....incredible isn't it Bertie? -1

BettyBlue added 11:33 - Dec 11

if only Skuse could tear himself away from the Argos catalogue. 0

BettyBlue added 11:35 - Dec 11

Achilles don't mend. They're damaged for life. -1

Northstandveteran added 11:38 - Dec 11

Every silver lining has a cloud with you doesn't it Betty 😂😂😂 0

minesapint added 11:52 - Dec 11

We can bring him up to match fitness in the cup competitions. Can we not? 0

