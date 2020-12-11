Bennetts: Nice to Have Run in the Team But I'd Like to Have Made a Bigger Impact
Friday, 11th Dec 2020 10:45
Town new boy Keanan Bennetts is delighted with his recent progress that has seen him make his first three senior starts in the space of the last four League One fixtures.
A second-half substitute appearance in last week’s 2-1 comeback win at Plymouth followed a spell of being named in manager Paul Lambert’s starting line-up for the consecutive clashes with Hull, Charlton and Oxford, featuring in league games for the entire 90 minutes for the first time in the latter two.
Asked how he felt things had been going for him, the 21-year-old winger, who is on a season-long loan from German club Borussia Mönchengladbach, replied: “It’s been nice to get a run in the team. I think it took me a while to integrate properly and get to full match fitness, especially with all the games coming round so quickly and the intensity at which the English game is played.
“With my injury record it has taken me time to get to where I am now and I really appreciate the care that the club took – and the patience they showed – to get me there. I’ve had a little run in the team but I would have liked to have made a bigger impact, especially on the results.
“I settled in well with the rest of the boys and they made the transition easier than it might have been, but the general fitness does take time. The match fitness only comes from getting more and more game time on the pitch and then adapting to what is required. It all adds up and takes a bit of time but I feel I’m at that point now and ready to kick on.”
Apart from his three league starts, former Tottenham youngster Bennetts also started at Portman Road against tomorrow’s opponents, Portsmouth, in the FA Cup extra-time defeat, and as part of a very young Town side in the EFL Trophy group game at Crawley, adding up to a total of 14 senior outings, nine of them as a substitute.
Bennetts added: “I would say that there’s a lot more to come from me and I also think there’s a lot more to come from the team. In general I think we’ve been doing a lot right but we’ve been missing certain aspects that I believe will come with time.
“We have the quality within the squad and we’re still sitting third in the table going into tomorrow’s home game against Portsmouth. But from a personal point of view I still expect a lot more, probably in the final third.
“I’d like to see us finishing off more of the attacks that are created and bringing things to a more positive conclusion.
“When I first arrived I was buzzing to get going as soon as possible but the smart thing to do was to wait until I was ready. We’ve had an awful lot of injury problems this season – we still have a lot of players who are not yet ready to play – and it would have been hard to take if I was one of the names on that list.
“After the couple of years I’d had I really appreciated the way the club took care not to play me too soon. There was some dialogue between me and the manager, and he understood my situation.
“I’m just glad the time has finally come for me. I’m ready and want nothing more than to help the team to get the results we need to push on over the remainder of the season.
“All we want as players is to be fit and able to play as regularly as we can. I feel really at home here and I’m enjoying being at this club, as well as being back in England.
“I’m playing the football that I grew up watching, I’m playing in some great stadiums and now that the fans are starting to come back the experience is only going to improve.
“To have played the number of games I have played in such a short space of time has really tested my body. I believe I have passed that test and I need to remain fully focused to make sure I continue to progress and help this club get to where it wants to be.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Season's Beatings by Moggasknockdown
It is a bitterly disheartening experience supporting Ipswich. At every sliding doors moment in our recent history we have taken the wrong path, at every opportunity for schadenfreude an ex-player will decisively score, or create or generally remind us all that they are happier now, away from the depressing, soul-destroying experience that was their Ipswich career.
Cycle of Hurt by Steve_M
It's hard not to see a club that has got nearly every big decision wrong and come out on the wrong side of almost every promotion or relegation fight over 19 years as being in anything other than terminal decline. The very obvious exception to that pattern of failure was the appointment of Mick McCarthy and his first few years here.
Climbing Up the Walls by Mullet
The world has undoubtedly changed and with it, until some indeterminate point, football has done too. Not only have we seen another club disappear as the fans of Macclesfield joined those of Bury in being locked out of the game, we might count ourselves lucky to only be locked out of Portman Road for our own good.
A Head in the Right Place by NormEmerges
A nice victory against Wigan, well played the Town, and you achieved it without what many consider our best player. For the second match in a row, Flynn Downes was left out because “his head wasn’t in the right place”.
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]