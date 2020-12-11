Lambert on Celtic Link: I Phoned Lenny the Other Day to Give Him Support

Friday, 11th Dec 2020 11:44 Town boss Paul Lambert has played down rumours linking him with the manager’s job at Celtic, currently occupied by Neil Lennon, who he says is a friend who he spoke to lend his support recently. Earlier in the week, the Celtic board were claimed be weighing-up an approach for Lambert should they part company with Lennon. The Northern Irishman was given the board’s backing on Monday and last night saw his side to a 3-2 Europa League victory at home to Lille. Asked whether there had been any interest in him from Celtic, where he played between 1997 and 2005, Glasgow-born Lambert said: “Listen, I spoke to Lenny the other day, he’s a good pal and I just phoned him to give him support because I saw the things that were going on with the Celtic fans, that’s not them, it’s not them. “I had eight brilliant years there, the people at Celtic are really good and they’re having a little bit of a hard time with the league but last night was brilliant. “Delighted for Lenny and delighted for everybody at the football club to win but that’s not my thing. “As I say, I had eight brilliant years. One or two little hard ones that you normally get but pressure-wise everything that goes with that club is brilliant. “But Lenny, he’s a good pal and I really hope he turns it around. Well, he’s not got to turn it around because that’s wrong because he’s done really well there and the result last night would have certainly helped him.”

Photo: Matchday Images



