Lambert: Goal Will Do Jackson the World of Good
Friday, 11th Dec 2020 12:22
Blues boss Paul Lambert believes Kayden Jackson’s first goal of the season at Plymouth last week will do the striker the “world of good” and was “different class”, while he has also praised Jon Nolan, now the club’s joint-top scorer following his goal in the 2-1 win at Home Park, and summer signing Stephen Ward.
Jackson was making only his third league start of the season against the Pilgrims and completed his first 90 minutes having initially spent time out with a groin injury suffered in pre-season and then after he tested positive for Covid-19.
Goals have been a rarity from Town’s central strikers this season, with James Norwood and Oli Hawkins having netted once each and Aaron Drinan still to get off the mark, and Lambert knows the frontmen have to find the net.
“It’s like anything, in any team you couldn’t have 11 Andre Dozzells, you couldn’t have 11 Jon Nolans or 11 Flynn Downes or Stephen Wards,” he said.
“You have to have people to fit the jigsaw and the finishing touch, as everyone knows, at the top end of the pitch.
“And if you can score more goals than not, you’ve got a better chance of winning games. That will do him the world of good because I think in the first few weeks he was low on confidence because he hadn’t played in a long, long time, not just with his injury but with the lockdown. It’s been a long, long time.
“To come back and get hurt against Tottenham and not really play, it’s certainly hampered him.
“But slowly but surely he’s getting back. I thought when I put Oli on and Kayden dropped as a number 10, the goal was different class, it really was. It was great play by Oli and Kayden hit a great goal.”
Lambert says it’s important that Nolan, who netted the leveller at Plymouth to take his tally for the season to five, the same as Gwion Edwards, needs to maintain the same level of performance.
“I think consistency is Nolo’s key,” he reflected. “Football-wise, technically with both feet, really good, really, really good.
“I think when he’s busy and aggressive, he’s a really good player and I think when he comes off it a little bit, it’s noticeable with him. But when he’s on his game, Jon Nolan’s definitely a really, really good player.”
Lambert again had praise for 35-year-old Ward, who has been one of the Blues’ top performers at left-back.
“I can’t speak highly enough of him as a professional footballer,” he said. “He’s played at the top level for a long time, I think he’s got 50 caps for the Republic of Ireland, just a top, top player.
“And do you know what, you can see why he was, you can see why he’s had the longevity in his career, you can see why he’s been at a high level, you can see why not just as a footballer but as a person.
“I think as a person, a lot of younger ones look at him and go ‘You know what, he’s a real model pro’ because he does everything right and his enthusiasm to the game is second to none.
“I think whether Wardy was getting paid one pound or £100,000 a week [it wouldn’t matter], he’s been absolutely brilliant. Very good.”
Photos: Pagepix
