Bennetts: We Were Stung By the Way We Went Out of the FA Cup

Friday, 11th Dec 2020 13:31 Town will go into tomorrow’s home league meeting with promotion rivals Portsmouth remembering how they pushed the same opponents all the way in last month’s FA Cup first round clash. It may have been Pompey who won through in extra time but winger Keanan Bennetts insists the Blues won’t forget the controversial circumstances in which the visitors booked their ticket to the second round. Defender Sean Raggett was virtually on the goal-line when he prodded the ball into the net nine minutes from the end of added-on time, with video replays confirming he was in an offside position, something that referee Andy Haines and an assistant failed to spot. Town had made it hard for themselves by falling behind to two early goals but Jon Nolan equalised before the break and substitute James Norwood levelled in the 66th minute, only for a goal that should never have stood to deliver the devastating knockout blow. Bennetts, who started the tie before making way for Gwion Edwards soon after Norwood’s equaliser, said: “We were stung by the way we went out of the FA Cup but we have to go into tomorrow’s game, not only remembering how well we played against them that day but also how we won at Plymouth last Saturday after again coming from behind. “The general feeling in the group has been lifted by the win last week and when we think back to the cup tie we definitely felt hard done by that day. “I think it’s important to remember how well we played to come back from 2-0 down and force the game into extra-time, so I’m sure they will be aware of us. We know all about their strengths as well.” The return of Town fans to Portman Road for the first time in nine months is another reason why the on-loan Borussia Mönchengladbach winger is eager to feature against Pompey, even if the crowd will be limited to 2,000 supporters as football takes small steps in beginning its return towards normality. Bennetts added: “I desperately want to be playing in front of the fans again. “Last week at Plymouth was the first time we had played in front of a crowd this season and it was a great experience, even with the numbers down on what they would normally be. The noise of a real crowd made all the difference to the boys. “Tomorrow all the fans are going to be in our corner, which is better still, so we can’t wait. I’m not even sure what the situation is with tickets for our families. “If I can get my hands on a few there will be some people coming down from London for sure, like my parents and a cousin. I only have a small family so it will depend on who can make it.” Looking ahead to the busy Christmas and New Year programme, Bennetts is hoping the injury nightmare he suffered in Germany with his parent club is a thing of the past and that he will be able to feature regularly for Town in the second half of the season. Having a full week to prepare for tomorrow’s game has been a rare bonus in an otherwise hectic campaign and he admitted: “That’s the balance that you have to find. “I’ve played back-to-back games in three or four days, for example, and there are times when I have probably overworked in training. “When you play twice in such a small space of time you can almost allow yourself to rest between them without having a guilty conscience – that’s how I feel anyway – so this week it has been nice to have more time to prepare. “There have been no long bus trips as we focus on our next game. It’s a completely different mentality and you are also managing your time differently because you are able to choose what you do and when you do it, while also knowing you can have a bit of rest as well.” There is no let-up over the holiday period in terms of squeezing in games. After facing Northampton at home on Boxing Day and travelling to face AFC Wimbledon on December 29th it will be the long trip north to face Fleetwood on January 2nd. Bennetts accepts he won’t be able to join his family for Christmas but added: “This won’t be the first time I’m not at home for Christmas. But I’m planning to get back after training on New Year’s Eve so I’ll be with them when we go into 2021 and I’m looking forward to that.”

Photo: Matchday Images



