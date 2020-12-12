Tractor Girls Return to Action in FA Cup at Harlow

Saturday, 12th Dec 2020 10:09 Ipswich Town Women resume their season on Sunday when they take on Harlow Ladies at Harlow Arena in the first round proper of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls’ season was suspended on November 3rd along with other ‘non-elite’ football in line with the national lockdown. Harlow are currently sixth in the Eastern Region Women's Football League Premier Division, the fifth tier of women’s football, one below the Blues, who currently lead FAWNL Division One South East with a 100 per cent record. Entry to the Harlow Arena is free but with the attendance limited to 400. Town defeated Norwich City 3-1 away in their third qualifying round tie - the Canaries’ goal is the only one the Blues have conceded this season in any competition - while the Essex side beat Royston Town 4-2 on penalties at home following a 3-3 draw. “We’re really looking forward to it,” manager Joe Sheehan said. “Relatively local to us, a club that we know are in a league below us but have been doing pretty well over the last couple of years. “It’ll be a big test for us, like it always is. We’ll approach it just the same and do the best we can to try and progress in the competition.” Last season the Tractor Girls reached the fifth round of the competition before being beaten away by eventual winners Manchester City, the first time a fourth tier club had done so and the first time the club had progressed so far in their history. Meanwhile, Town’s academy side won 3-2 against Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Elite Performance Centre on Wednesday afternoon with Zoe Barratt netting twice and Lucy O’Brien once.

Photo: Action Images



