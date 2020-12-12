Dozzell and Fans Return as Blues Host Pompey

Saturday, 12th Dec 2020 14:22 Town boss Paul Lambert has made one change for this afternoon’s home game against Portsmouth with Andre Dozzell returning in midfield. The 21-year-old missed last week’s 2-1 win at Plymouth as he was suspended having reached five bookings. Brett McGavin drops to the bench, while striker Aaron Drinan is also among the subs having recovered from his hamstring injury. Portsmouth are unchanged from the team which beat Peterborough 2-0 at Fratton Park last weekend with winger Michael Jacobs back from a knee injury and on the bench alongside ex-Town striker Ellis Harrison. Fans will be back at Portman Road for the first time since March with the game watched by 2,000 season ticket holders allocated their tickets via the ballot. Town: Cornell, Chambers (c), Woolfenden, McGuinness, Ward, Dozzell, Nolan, Dobra, Lankester, Judge, Jackson. Subs: Holy, Nsiala, Kenlock, McGavin, Bennetts, Drinan, Hawkins. Portsmouth: Macgillivray, Johnson, Brown, Naylor (c), Whatmough, Williams, Marquis, Curtis, Cannon, Harness, Raggett. Subs: Bass, Close, Harrison, Nicolaisen, Pring, Jacobs, Hiwula. Referee: Thomas Bramall (Sheffield).

Photo: Matchday Images



jabberjackson added 14:29 - Dec 12

I hope everyone (specifically Lambert and the management team) has registered how important Dobra's decision to stay and fight for his place was in terms of us being able to field a half decent side this past few weeks



I don't want to see Freddie back in the team when fit.



Dobra gives us something different



Cloddyseedbed added 14:33 - Dec 12

One up front expected to work again when it's not worked with Jackson on his own yet! Looked good beside Hawkins last game, we looked a threat. Probably need to give them at least a goal start before we go 2 up front. McGavin must be gutted to loose his place, I thought he played well last game. Oh well COYB's.

BangaloreBlues added 14:45 - Dec 12

According to Flashscores, it's a 4-3-3

rfretwell added 14:47 - Dec 12

1-2 Pompey I'm afraid. Our midfield and attack have so few goals so far. A clean sheet early doors would help no end.

Razor added 14:48 - Dec 12

You NUMPTY Lambert will you ever learn-----finished Oxford and Plymouth games well with TWO UP FRONT-----it is not rocket science though obviously way beyond you!!



Jackson needs help and will then get you goals like he did last week------you are just so arrogant and blinkered-----the Scottish Mick!

timkatieadamitfc added 14:50 - Dec 12

@jabberjackson - think your being a bit harsh on Sears as he is constantly played out of position and has never been given a run of games as an out and out centre forward. I think if he was given a run he would be our top scorer, that's not going to happen so we may as well get rid of him as he is just wasted out wide and agree Dobra should be given a run in a 4 4 2 with edwards on left

surgery added 14:53 - Dec 12

Why oh why can he not see what is so plainly obvious to everyone else? One up front hasn't worked so far and it never will

BettyBlue added 14:59 - Dec 12

Why have the one up front? Why not play 5 in midfield and everyone out of position.



That would be a strong statement of intent.



Lets get out of this league without beating a top ten side.



Its never been done but Bertie looks like he's up for the challenge.



