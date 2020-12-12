Ipswich Town 0-2 Portsmouth - Match Report

Saturday, 12th Dec 2020 16:58 Town fans had a disappointing return to Portman Road as two first-half Ryan Williams goals saw Portsmouth to a comfortable 2-0 victory over the Blues, who are still to beat anyone in League One’s top nine this season. Williams, who hadn’t scored previously this season, gave his side the lead on 29 and added the second a minute before the break and Pompey could well have extended their lead in a second half in which they struck the woodwork twice. Town boss Paul Lambert made one change with Andre Dozzell returning in the three-man central midfield, alongside Jon Nolan with Alan Judge ahead of them, having missed last week’s 2-1 win at Plymouth as he was suspended having reached five bookings. Brett McGavin dropped to the bench, while striker Aaron Drinan was also among the subs having recovered from his hamstring injury. Portsmouth were unchanged from the team which beat Peterborough 2-0 at Fratton Park on League One last weekend with winger Michael Jacobs back from a knee injury and on the bench alongside ex-Town striker Ellis Harrison. Fans were back at Portman Road, dotted around the stands aside from the Sir Bobby, for the first time since March with the game watched by 2,000 season ticket holders allocated their tickets via the ballot. For the first time in 280 days the Blues players were cheered on to the pitch as they made their way from the tunnel. Prior to the whistle both teams took a knee in support of Black Lives Matter to warm applause from the Town support. Even with such a relatively small crowd the game seemed to have greater intensity virtually from the off. The first serious action came in the eighth minute when Town lone striker Kayden Jackson chased a ball down the right into the area. Keeper Craig Macgillivray came off his line and the two reached the ball at the same time and the ball went out of play. Jackson and the Blues fans made an ambitious penalty claim but referee Thomas Bramall opted to award a free-kick against Town, which seemed third in his list of possible decisions. A minute later, Blues keeper Dai Cornell was forced into the game’s first big save, the Welshman getting down and across to his left to push John Marquis’s low curling shot from just outside the area wide. Pompey were presenting the greater threat in the opening minutes, forcing Town into regular mistakes as they tried to pass out from the back and winning a number of corners which the Blues managed to repel. On 16 Ronan Curtis, a scorer in the last two matches between the sides, was very fortunate to escape a booking for sliding in on Jackson well after the ball had gone, much to the annoyance of the Blues’ support. Two minutes later the Irishman fouled Dozzell on halfway and again managed to keep out of referee Bramall’s book. Curtis might have made it three in three against Town on 22 when Marcus Harness out-battled Mark McGuinness on the edge of the area. The former Burton Albion man fed Curtis in space but the one-time Derry City man screwed his shot well over. Town were next to threaten in the 25th minute. Dobra, playing wide on the right for Town with Jack Lankester on the left, tricked his way into the box from a Jackson pass before hitting a shot across Macgillivray which the keeper blocked with his feet. But four minutes later, Pompey took the lead. Harness crossed from the right, Marquis, in acres of space, tapped back first time to Ryan Williams and the Australian international slammed his first goal of the season into the roof of the net. It was a very poor goal to concede from Town’s perspective if well-worked and neat from the visitors’. Town suffered a further blow in the 33rd minute when Jon Nolan was forced off with an injury and McGavin took over alongside Dozzell in the deeper-lying midfield roles. Nolan was playing only his third game after returning from a groin problem. Pompey probably should have made it 2-0 in the 36th minute when Lee Brown cut back from the left and skipper Tom Naylor shot wide as he broke unchecked to the edge of the box when he should at least have hit the target. Two minutes later, Blues skipper Luke Chambers headed weakly through to Macgillivray following a Ward cross from the left. Town, with Dobra having moved into the middle and Judge to the right, were starting to see a lot of the ball and in the 41st minute Alan Judge cut in from the left and hit a shot which Macgillivray was forced to punch away. In the final scheduled minute of the half, Pompey doubled their lead. The ball was crossed from the right, Curtis nodded back into the box and Williams turned home his second of the afternoon and the campaign unchallenged. The former Rotherham man had never previously scored twice in a match before, let alone twice in one half. Portman Road rang with boos only 45 minutes after fans’ had made return following nine months away with the Blues appearing set for their third successive home defeat at the half-time whistle. Pompey’s goals had both looked all too easy and they might well have had a third had Naylor hit the target. At the other end, as has been a familiar story, Town had had a lot of possession but had rarely threatened with Dobra’s direct running with the ball into the box having presented their biggest danger and their one real chance. Town began the second half looking to repeat their FA Cup comeback against Pompey when they came from two goals down to level at 2-2, only to unluckily lose 3-2 in extra-time. Pompey should have made it 3-0 in the 48th minute when goalscorer Williams crossed from the right and Marquis, again completely unmarked, headed wide when he really should have found the corner of the net. Andy Cannon shot well over from distance on 53 with the visitors starting the half the stronger with Town looking deflated. Marquis was inches away from making it three in the 56th minute when his header from Curtis’s free-kick on the left slammed against the bar and away with Cornell having badly misjudged it. A minute later at the other end, Jackson looked to run on to a Ward through ball but a defender’s toe put it behind. Following the corner a Dobra shot was blocked on the edge of the box, then Pompey make a promising break but Curtis was unable to find Marquis with a pass. On 59 Portsmouth swapped Brown, who had picked up a knock for Cameron Pring. Town had shown few signs of getting back into the game so on 63 manager Lambert made a double change with Judge and Jackson making way for Keanan Bennetts and Aaron Drinan. The decision to stick with one up front was loudly booed. A minute later Portsmouth again came close to their third of the game, Curtis hitting a shot from distance which stuck Cornell’s cross bar for a second time. On 67 only a brilliant Cornell save kept the score at 2-0. Pring sent over a free-kick from deep on the left and Sean Raggett, the scorer of the controversial winner in the cup tie, headed goalwards only for the Blues keeper to get down to his right to palm it past the post. Curtis was shown the game’s first yellow card in the 70th minute for a late tackle on Lankester, who joined him in the book for his unimpressed reaction. Having been cautioned, Lankester was immediately replaced by ex-Pompey man Oli Hawkins as the Blues finally moved to two strikers. Moments later, McGuinness became the second Town played to be booked for a foul on Marquis on halfway. On 74 McGavin had his name added for a foul on Harness as Portsmouth looked to break following a rare Town attack, then five minutes later Raggett joined them for stopping Cornell from kicking the ball out. Pompey had dominated the second half with the Blues first attempt at goal in the second half not coming until the 84th minute when McGuinness headed over from a corner. Jacobs replaced Curtis as the game moved into its final four minutes, then Jack Whatmough was booked for a foul on Bennetts. The final whistle was again greeted by boos from the returning 2,000 plus shouts of 'Lambert out' aimed at the Blues boss as he made his way towards the tunnel, while skipper Chambers and the players’ applause to the fans as they made their way off was reciprocated. The Blues had once again been made to look very much second best against one of the division’s better sides, as was the case against Hull and Charlton in the previous two home matches which also ended in defeats. Town are still to beat anyone currently in the top nine and will have to be very much better than this if they are to defeat any of the other sides challenging at the top of the table. Having secured their 2-0 lead in the first half, Pompey really should have extended it by one or two more in the second half with the woodwork hit twice, Marquis missing a sitter and Cornell making one terrific save. Town looked short of ideas and short of confidence once they’d gone two down and a second-half comeback never looked even a remote possibility. Their only serious chance of the game and the only save Macgillivray made all afternoon was from Dobra in the first half. The Blues drop to sixth, although with three of the four sides directly below them having games in hand, two of them two. Burton Albion are the visitors to Portman Road on Tuesday before a trip to another of the top sides Peterborough, currently fourth, next Saturday. Town: Cornell, Chambers (c), Woolfenden, McGuinness, Ward, Dozzell, Nolan (McGavin 33), Dobra, Lankester (Hawkins 70), Judge (Bennetts 63), Jackson (Drinan 63). Unused: Holy, Nsiala, Kenlock. Portsmouth: Macgillivray, Johnson, Brown (Pring 59), Naylor (c), Whatmough, Williams, Marquis, Curtis (Jacobs 86), Cannon, Harness, Raggett. Unused: Bass, Close, Harrison, Nicolaisen, Hiwula. Referee: Thomas Bramall (Sheffield).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2

3

4



delias_cheesy_flaps added 16:58 - Dec 12

LAMBERT OUT 29

fallguy1234 added 17:00 - Dec 12

When does this end? I could’ve put my mortgage on us losing today. Yawn is all I have to say. Not much more to say sadly.. 25

BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 17:01 - Dec 12

We got lucky to only lose 2-0. Another day could have been 5.



Technically we seem ok. We have some pace and players can beat their man. But no drive or determination in the squad. We just seemed happy with the 2-0 and that's not acceptable.



Biggest surprise is where we are in the table. Unbelievable really. But what will happen when we lose some of our key players in the Summer?



Fear for next season. 19

BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 17:01 - Dec 12

We got lucky to only lose 2-0. Another day could have been 5.



Technically we seem ok. We have some pace and players can beat their man. But no drive or determination in the squad. We just seemed happy with the 2-0 and that's not acceptable.



Biggest surprise is where we are in the table. Unbelievable really. But what will happen when we lose some of our key players in the Summer?



Fear for next season. 1

ShropshireBluenago09 added 17:01 - Dec 12

Tactics and formation all wrong again. Not learnt anything from the cup game. Lambert out. 28

BettyBlue added 17:02 - Dec 12

This can't be allowed to continue....Too much damage letting things drift so predictably. 22

19781981twtd added 17:02 - Dec 12

Nothing to say other that what a load of rubbish something or someone has got to change or we are doomed to mid table mediocrity and a long life in league 1 for a long time to come 23

jas0999 added 17:03 - Dec 12

I very much doubt Portsmouth will have an easier game all season. In many ways, last weeks win - as a result of the opposition falling to ten men - simply papered over the huge cracks.



We simply aren’t good enough despite our still relatively high league position. Lambert is arguably one of the worst managers in recent times - his record is very poor. Sadly, Evans have him a five year deal despite failure! 28

cat added 17:03 - Dec 12

Another predictable defeat against one of the better sides. We looked decent in patches but with no creativity and cutting edge we were never going anywhere. Positives are the kids are getting game time and a 2 nil defeat flattering defeat which should have been 5.

Lambert out 20

Blue_badge added 17:03 - Dec 12

Never mind, we won the possession stats again!

5

oldbri added 17:04 - Dec 12

Something needs to change. Town toothless. 8

Help added 17:05 - Dec 12

We are just blooding the youngsters for next year when the salary cap kicks in and all the older well paid players are moved out the door, and some youngsters are sold on the cheap to balance the books. Or realise they will go nowhere at this club and that to progress they need to move to another club.



What another poor game from ITFC. Nothing else to say.

4

chopra777 added 17:05 - Dec 12

Horror show for lucky 2000! Release the verbal Warriors. We are only providing a training game for promotion teams. 4

BromleyBloo added 17:06 - Dec 12

Just not very good.............. Portsmouth way ahead of us in almost every respect. A very good first goal and then we were chasing again - when was the last time we scored first and took the pressure off??? Youngsters trying hard, but men against boys this afternoon and why not just try two up front at home just to see - nothing to lose; we can’t get worse...................



Second half summed it up - despite being 0-2 down, can’t remember us having a touch of the ball in their penalty area prior to 70th minute, never mind scoring - we just can’t create anything in the final third!



Mick Mills “Their 3 attacking players have been the difference - a massive gulf”



Cornell did a couple of good saves, Dozzell looked assured on the ball, albeit so deep, but apart from that difficult to mention a Town player in positive terms.



Hopefully win v Burton on Tuesday, but when will we really look a team that can compete against the best in this division???



Please let the return from injuries transform us................................



4

martin587 added 17:06 - Dec 12

Terrible.clueless.One up font at home is absolutely ridiculous.LAMBERT LEAVE NOW YOU’VE LOST THE PLOT.Enough said. 26

Nobbysnuts added 17:06 - Dec 12

I have now officially given up on this sh#t show...just go lambert and turn the light off on your way out....and you have the nerve to ban twtd after offering up this utter garbage.... your an absolute over rated joke. The heart of this club has been ripped out. RIP IPSWICH. with this clown in charge we are finished. 18

BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 17:06 - Dec 12

Dobra MOM for me by a wide margin. Cornell second. 6

therein61 added 17:07 - Dec 12

Totally inept Mr Lambert and that's a compliment compared to what i want to say!!!!! 17

BlueandTruesince82 added 17:07 - Dec 12

That side should be capable of putting up more of a fight than that..... once again Lambert will blame injuries and Evans will realise too late.... this club is sleepwalking into insignificance 18

warktheline added 17:08 - Dec 12

Did anyone expect anything different result wise! And still muppets on here use the ‘injury list’ as an excuse, and get the ‘up’ button! Please look at our squad and look back even to just last season, Evans is dismantling the club bit by bit, assisted by hopeless management ! 11

Help added 17:11 - Dec 12

jas0999

I very much doubt Portsmouth will have an easier game all season. In many ways, last weeks win - as a result of the opposition falling to ten men - simply papered over the huge cracks.



Let's be honest if they had not gone down to 10 men we would have lost that game and so nearly only got a draw.



2

DebsyAngel added 17:12 - Dec 12

Just terrible. Was sad that I could not go but watching that, was glad to be at home.



Dobra was our best player and Cornell made a couple of decent saves, but another poor afternoon and just fed up of watching us slide down the table once again. Marquis and Williams were terrific for them, and we just chased shadows.



The highlight for me was Brenner Woolley going on about how he nicked a mince pie from a fellow commentator. Yes the match was THAT interesting. 6

DifferentGravy added 17:14 - Dec 12

We have some good players injured and some good youngsters. Dobra did well today, I like Mcgavin. A lot of players suffering with a lack of confidence.....Chambers was awful having started the season well. But injuries are masking the real issue on the pitch. Lambert is tactically inept. We are so negative in a 4-5-1. The game was gone before he finally changed it and we certainly didnt look any worse once we went two up front.



By the way all you Lamberteers.....the booing at the game was for Lambert.....the fans applauded the effort of the players after Lambert disappeared down the tunnel.



For me, we need a manager who wants to win the game.....not a manager who hopes we dont lose and bang on about possession.



Players in box/Attacks/shots on goal/goals = wins = 3 points ........even if we get the players back he wont change the tactics......which dont work



12

itfcserbia added 17:14 - Dec 12

Hello League 1, we have come to stay. 3

PositivelyPortman added 17:15 - Dec 12

It’s nae right.

We get a lucky win last week and the anger subsides.

Lambert needs to go.

If we get rid now, there’s a chance we could still turn the standard of play around - even with the same players. 9

Page:

1

2

3

4

You need to login in order to post your comments