Tractor Girls Draw Billericay in FA Cup

Monday, 14th Dec 2020 13:46

Ipswich Town Women will face Billericay Town away in the second round of the Women’s FA Cup on Sunday 3rd January (KO 1pm), the draw having taken place this lunchtime.

The Tractor Girls sealed their place in round two via yesterday’s 9-2 win at Harlow Town, while Billericay beat Maidenhead United 4-0 at home in their tie.

Like Town, Billericay play in FA WNL Division One South East with the Blues currently top with a 100 per cent record and the Essex side second bottom having been beaten 3-0 by the Tractor Girls at New Lodge in September.





Photo: Action Images