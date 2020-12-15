Blue Action Plan Organised Protest

Independent supporters group Blue Action has announced plans to hold an organised protest prior to the home game against Swindon Town on Saturday 9th January.

Blue Action was formed at the start of the 2018/19 season in order to try to improve the atmosphere at home games via banners, stickers and the introduction of new songs, and more recently have produced a fanzine.

Early on in manager Paul Lambert’s tenure they were invited to the training ground to talk about the atmosphere at Portman Road as the incoming boss sought to improve relations between the club and its fans.

But latterly, with the Blues again appearing to be drifting towards mid-table in League One, they have spoken out about the club’s situation and called for the departure of Lambert on a banner hung on the gates at Playford Road.

They subsequently draped another banner on the perimeter fence at Portman Road reading “Tick-tock Marcus, the future of the club is at stake”.

They announced the planned demonstration in a statement on their social media accounts this morning.





Photo: Contributed