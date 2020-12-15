U23s Thrash Swansea to Climb to Second
Tuesday, 15th Dec 2020 15:00
Town’s U23s thrashed Swansea 5-1 at Playford Road this afternoon to move to second in Professional Development League Two South with Zak Brown netting twice (one pen) and Fraser Alexander, Elkan Baggott and a trialist once each.
Brown opened the scoring in the 35th minute and opened the floodgates with the Blues grabbing four more in the next 14 minutes.
Alexander added the second on 40 before Brown added his second and Town’s third from the penalty spot four minutes into first-half injury time.
Indonesia U19 international centre-half Baggott made it 4-0 two minutes after the restart before a trialist made it five on on 49.
The visitors pulled a goal back in the 77th minute but the side coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher weren’t to be denied a second comfortable home win having defeated Watford 3-0 a fortnight ago.
With Millwall winning 6-1 at home to Colchester United to go top and previous leaders Bristol City defeated 2-0 at QPR, the Blues move from third into second in the table behind the Lions on goal difference.
U23s: White, Donacien, Baggott, Ndaba, Smith, Healy, Crane, Alexander, Trialist, Viral, Z Brown. Subs: Ridd, Andoh, Humphreys, Crowe, Oppong.
Photo: TWTD
