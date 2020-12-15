U23s Thrash Swansea to Climb to Second

Tuesday, 15th Dec 2020 15:00 Town’s U23s thrashed Swansea 5-1 at Playford Road this afternoon to move to second in Professional Development League Two South with Zak Brown netting twice (one pen) and Fraser Alexander, Elkan Baggott and a trialist once each. Brown opened the scoring in the 35th minute and opened the floodgates with the Blues grabbing four more in the next 14 minutes. Alexander added the second on 40 before Brown added his second and Town’s third from the penalty spot four minutes into first-half injury time. Indonesia U19 international centre-half Baggott made it 4-0 two minutes after the restart before a trialist made it five on on 49. The visitors pulled a goal back in the 77th minute but the side coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher weren’t to be denied a second comfortable home win having defeated Watford 3-0 a fortnight ago. With Millwall winning 6-1 at home to Colchester United to go top and previous leaders Bristol City defeated 2-0 at QPR, the Blues move from third into second in the table behind the Lions on goal difference. U23s: White, Donacien, Baggott, Ndaba, Smith, Healy, Crane, Alexander, Trialist, Viral, Z Brown. Subs: Ridd, Andoh, Humphreys, Crowe, Oppong.

Photo: TWTD



Eireannach_gorm added 15:12 - Dec 15

The Trialist, Is he like the Phantom or Batman that we cant know his name?



He might be the Superhero who can save the club! 1

PortmanTerrorist added 15:32 - Dec 15

Donacien in U23s?? And as for the Trialist, I think we can safely assume it is not Hulk !



Seriously tho, the U23s and KD and TB score goals and are doing well, maybe better than expected of them. It won't be long until of have a reoccurrence of a thought from last season which is if the older pros can't compete and struggle in 1st team, then why not chuck more kids in. Even if they struggle, they will still learn.



Only problem with that idea is that it reconfirms that we are going nowhere for the foreseeable....C'mon TRIALIST.....are you the messiah.....or Adrian Paz's nephew perhaps ?! 2

johnwarksshorts added 15:35 - Dec 15

His name is The Trialist! 🤣😱 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 15:38 - Dec 15

How is it out development teams are consistently good yet our 1st team so consistently crap 1

Wallingford_Boy added 15:39 - Dec 15

No KVY?! 0

rfretwell added 15:48 - Dec 15

Petr Czeck played for Chrlseas U23s last night & hes 40! 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 15:48 - Dec 15

If we want the academy to continue to excel, we need to keep these players away from the first team. Well away. 0

ITFCBlue81 added 15:51 - Dec 15

Tommy Smith is an outstanding player needs his chance in the first team 1

Dockerblue added 16:01 - Dec 15

Donacien played so that means that useless non-leading joke Chambers will keep his place tonight then. And people wonder why we are where we are................ 0

