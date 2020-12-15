Three Changes as Blues Host Burton
Tuesday, 15th Dec 2020 19:13
Town boss Paul Lambert has made three changes for this evening’s home game against bottom club Burton Albion with Oli Hawkins, Emyr Huws and Keanan Bennetts coming into the team for Jack Lankester, Armando Dobra and Jon Nolan.
Nolan suffered an injury in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Portsmouth, while Lankester and Dobra drop to the bench.
The Blues could line-up in two ways, either with Jackson and Bennetts as the wide players and Hawkins the central striker or with Jackson joining the former Pompey man in a two-man attack, which would be a departure from Lambert’s consistent variations on 4-3-3 utilised this season.
Burton make two changes from the team which drew 1-1 away against the MK Dons on Saturday with John-Joe O'Toole in for the suspended Stephen Quinn and Niall Ennis replacing Ciaran Gilligan, who is among the subs.
Town: Cornell, Chambers, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Ward, Dozzell, Huws, Judge, Bennetts, Jackson, Hawkins. Subs: Holy, Nsiala, Kenlock, McGavin, Dobra, Lankester, Drinan.
Burton: O’Hara, Brayford, Daniel, Edwards, Bostwick, Powell, Akins, Vernam, O’Toole, Hughes, Ennis. Subs: Garratt, Wallace, Lawless, Fox, Vassilev, Gallacher, Gilligan. Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire).
Photo: Matchday Images
