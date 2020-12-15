Three Changes as Blues Host Burton

Tuesday, 15th Dec 2020 19:13 Town boss Paul Lambert has made three changes for this evening’s home game against bottom club Burton Albion with Oli Hawkins, Emyr Huws and Keanan Bennetts coming into the team for Jack Lankester, Armando Dobra and Jon Nolan. Nolan suffered an injury in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Portsmouth, while Lankester and Dobra drop to the bench. The Blues could line-up in two ways, either with Jackson and Bennetts as the wide players and Hawkins the central striker or with Jackson joining the former Pompey man in a two-man attack, which would be a departure from Lambert’s consistent variations on 4-3-3 utilised this season. Burton make two changes from the team which drew 1-1 away against the MK Dons on Saturday with John-Joe O'Toole in for the suspended Stephen Quinn and Niall Ennis replacing Ciaran Gilligan, who is among the subs. Town: Cornell, Chambers, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Ward, Dozzell, Huws, Judge, Bennetts, Jackson, Hawkins. Subs: Holy, Nsiala, Kenlock, McGavin, Dobra, Lankester, Drinan. Burton: O’Hara, Brayford, Daniel, Edwards, Bostwick, Powell, Akins, Vernam, O’Toole, Hughes, Ennis. Subs: Garratt, Wallace, Lawless, Fox, Vassilev, Gallacher, Gilligan. Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire).

Photo: Matchday Images



heathen66 added 19:17 - Dec 15

Could line up 4-4-2...lets hope so and not deploy Jackson out wide.

Burton are bottom and we really should be 'going for it !!!

Just defend properly (full backs) and we we certainly have enough to win



COYB !!! 0

RobsonWark added 19:22 - Dec 15

OMG Captain Fantastic is in the team again! I'm undecided whether I want to pay my £10 to watch now.



Q. How come he never gets injured!

A. Because he never marks anyone so avoids any physical contact.

1

Dockerblue added 19:23 - Dec 15

What happened to the shirt is yours to lose? Dobra MOTM Saturday but dropped, Bennets offers nothing, Judge may as well stay at home and where,s Drinan? You are a tool Lambert! 0

jas0999 added 19:27 - Dec 15

Should be a straight forward win tonight. More interested in Saturdays tougher game. 0

Northstandveteran added 19:27 - Dec 15

Currently 7th in the table behind the mighty Accrington who have two games in hand on us.



Blue Army! 0

