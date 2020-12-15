Lambert: Incredible to Be Two Points Off the Top

Tuesday, 15th Dec 2020 23:03 Blues boss Paul Lambert hailed his injury-ravaged squad being just two points off the top of the table as “incredible” following their 2-1 home victory over Burton Albion. Emyr Huws netted an 80th minute winner against the Brewers to send the Blues up to fifth in the table, two points behind leaders Hull and level with Portsmouth, Peterborough and Lincoln in second, third and fourth, although with the three sides behind them all having at least two games in hand on them. “To be two points off the top of the table considering the guys that we’ve got is incredible,” he said. “It was important to get the three points, we have a team out, 10 lads out injured at the minute but we need them back as quick as we can. The guys are hanging in there which I think we have got to do at the minute. “We got caught on the counter [for Burton’s equaliser] and after that they sat deep. I will take anything at the minute and I thought we deserved it on the amount of pressure we put on them but they are a hard team to break down. “Considering what we have got here we have got a team out but sitting two points off the top, I’m really pleased.” He added: “What’s happened here, it’s incredible, we’re two points off the top. It would be easy to think we were two points off the bottom. Two points off the top with the guys that we’ve got is incredible. “Considering how the squad is, I’ve never known this in football, this number of people getting injured. I don’t know why it’s happening to us, but it’s happening, we’ve far too many out injured. “The guys coming in have done great. Two points off the top, you’d think we were second bottom.” Asked whether he was pleased with the reaction following the weekend 2-0 home defeat to Portsmouth, he added: “Yes, but as I said to you on Saturday, you could feel it when we had the chat [after the match]. “We fought and we started the game really well, we were on the front foot, they couldn’t get out apart from the odd counter-attack which you know is going to happen. “But they sat and defended in their box, played really, really deep and again we tried to break through. “Keanan scored a really good goal and then he wrong-footed the keeper with his later shot. If that’s on target, that’s in and it becomes a different game. “We lost a poor goal with a counter-attack, I don’t think Mark should have tried the diagonal from so deep, it was too far and we got caught. “In the second half I thought we forced the issue, we forced it and forced it and forced it and I think got our just rewards.” Opening goalscorer Bennetts was replaced at half-time with a groin problem and Lambert isn’t sure how significant that injury might be. “I think it’s just his groin at the minute, I don’t know how bad it is, we’ll have to wait and see,” he said. “If that’s another one out, that’s another one out. “If we can just keep hanging in there until all of them come back, then we’ll be a stronger squad.” Lambert felt the winning goal could come with the way the game was progressing in the second half. “Just the way was going,” he said. “The only thing we had to be really careful about was the counter-attack and the long ball and corners and set plays. “Everything else, football-wise and getting on top of the ball and moving the ball, I was really pleased with.” Quizzed on winning goalscorer Huws’s performance, he added: “I thought as the game went on, he was getting better and better. Emyr’s got to give more to us, I think he knows it himself, because he is a talent but he’s got to give more. “Hopefully that little break there and that game [will benefit him], because I thought he did better as the game went on and on. He is a talent but hard work and effort and grit has got to become before the talent.” When it was suggested that Huws would probably say he needs a run in the team, Lambert countered: “Well play well and you get in the team. It’s not rocket science that. “Play well in the team. If you don’t play well in the team then when everybody’s fit then you find yourself out of it. “You’ve got to play well in the team. It’s only the individual player who can do that for himself, you don’t look at the manager or the crowd, you look after your own corner.” Regarding Kayden Jackson starting wide on the right, the Blues boss said: “We just threw it on him yesterday. He said he could play that role so we gave him a shot at it. “I changed it to going through the middle with Oli Hawkins, two up and put Judgey wider. That seemed to work, but he did well on that right-hand side.” Jackson limped off in the second half but the Town manager says it was nothing too significant: “I think he’s OK, I think it’s just a knock wuth him. But again we’ll have to see, hopefully he’s OK.” After a run of three home defeats on the trot Lambert admitted his side needed to win tonight’s match. “Yes, considering it was against the harder teams,” he reflected. “But again we’ve got a whole team out, guys that you’d probably think would start, a lot of them. “So, big credit to them. Two points off the top with the squad that we’ve got at the minute is incredible.” Lambert doubts if anyone will be fit enough to return for the trip to Peterborough: “No, we’ve probably lost one in Keanan. Freddie Sears just trained the other day so we’ll see how he is, but he’s been out for a few weeks so probably wouldn’t be ready to start.” Reflecting further on the club’s injury problems, he said: “It’s mad, I’ve never known anything like this. It’s a mad situation, but all credit to them because two points off the top is absolutely brilliant for them. “Hopefully whenever they come back it’s going to be a lot stronger but if we can keep hanging in here at the minute, they’ve done great with where they are with the amount of injuries and with the young guys playing. “As I’ve said before, we’re the team in the division that’s had 26 per cent young players playing, everybody else has had two per cent. We’ve had to go down that road because we don’t have anything else. “There’s a lot of good stuff here with the kids. The guys are giving everything and that’s all I can ask.”

Photo: TWTD



dominiciawful added 23:07 - Dec 15

Lambert out. 0

unknown100 added 23:09 - Dec 15

Not being funny, we understand the injury’s is crazy, and the fact we are joint second shows how bad the league is!



What the fans are disappointed by is the manner we are playing, no forward passes, passing around the back with no intent, constant rotation, refusing to play 442 through being sheer stubborn (because the winner tonight came with 442 and same at Plymouth)



Jackson looked good tonight and Hawkins was a real threat in the air and linking the play, dream partnership in league one



Just Manage the players, they look defeated as they run out onto the pitch 6

iaintaylorx added 23:09 - Dec 15

Funny comment and definitely a "look how good I'm doing" shot at the fans. This is the thing... we would be many points clear had we have a different, attacking manager. It really goes to show how poor everyone else is the in the league that we are in this position considering how bad we have been. 1

MrTown added 23:09 - Dec 15

Everything is incredible ay, except the football of course.



Nae normal. 1

itfchorry added 23:11 - Dec 15

18 games - And our strikes have scored twice - 3

Mark added 23:17 - Dec 15

A very welcome 3 points, but another underwhelming performance. When was the last time Ipswich really played well? Yes we have lots of injuries but we have a big squad and can field a pretty experienced team. We need to find a way to put more pressure on opponents, two up front would seem sensible (we scored the winners tonight and at Plymouth when we switch to two up front). 4

Tony88 added 23:18 - Dec 15

Lambert 10 out of 10 swipe at some of our supporters.





0

TimmyH added 23:18 - Dec 15

We are where we are in the league just on the basis of scraping 3 points against the majority of mid-table and lower sides...so we're consistent there. Performances generally aren't very good though and will we be able to continue to take these 3 pointers when we enter the business end of the season?...last season we capitulated.



Historically we are worse in the New Year. 1

Bert added 23:19 - Dec 15

Fair enough post match comment in the context of our injuries but It remains a mystery why he thinks ponderous sideways football with one striker is going to get us goals. If people think Skuse was guilty when playing this type of football then there are quite a few a lot worse. Lambert may call it a system but it harks back to the bad old days under MM. 0

Countryboyblue added 23:19 - Dec 15

Spot on PL. if we can hang in there with this injury list, when and if our best players return, we might just do it. No other team is ripping it up, by sticking together, supporting each other, the manager and everyone involved, PL and his team could just surprise a few of us. COYBs 0

Kirbmeister added 23:23 - Dec 15

Let’s face it, whatever he says the guy can’t really win can he? 0

Town4me added 23:28 - Dec 15

Sorry, didn't quite catch that. We've got a whole team out but we're 2 point off the top? 1

Suffolkboy added 23:33 - Dec 15

Keep up the front foot attitude PL ; it’ll be rewarding for everyone !

The perspective is correct , some players can and should be giving more,and demonstrating more character ,but the Stat about % younger players is not only interesting but very telling !

Let’s all keep supporting , wanting our side to win but being prepared to give just a little slack !

At the same time it’s difficult not to be looking at certain individuals and not thinking too of a certain DA of Spurs — how many actually underperform ,and are under present in whatever capacity and for whatever reason ?

COYB we all want to help you succeed ! 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 23:35 - Dec 15

Yes itbus incredible we are 5th in the league with your tactics sir. 0

