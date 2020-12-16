Huws: Hopefully I'll Push On and Get a Few More

Wednesday, 16th Dec 2020 10:45 Midfielder Emyr Huws is hoping he can push on and score more goals with last night’s winner in the 2-1 home victory over Burton Albion his first in the league since April 2017. Huws followed up to nod into the net in the 80th minute after his initial shot had been saved by Albion keeper Kieran O'Hara. The Welshman’s previous league goal came in the 3-1 victory over Newcastle United - then on their way to topping the Championship - during his impressive loan spell from Cardiff in the second half of the 2016/17 season which led to his permanent switch the following summer. He has scored once for Town since then, in the 4-0 EFL Trophy win against Gillingham at Portman Road last season. Reflecting on the victory over the Brewers, which ended a three-game winless run at Portman Road, Huws admitted the Blues needed the three points. “Yes, it was a tough game,” he said. ”They made it tough, they were quite good at what they did but we got the win.” It was a far from vintage performance from the Blues, however Huws believes sometimes you need to grind out a result. “I think so,” he said. “When teams come and make it tough and they’re good at their system it is tricky and you just have to find ways, and luckily we did.” He added: “I think it was efficient. I think it was tough. They were going long and it was sticking, so it was a tough game. “Sometimes it doesn’t go how you want, you don’t play against teams that play on the floor etcetera, so it’s tricky but we have to find ways and keep adapting and keep trying to win games. It’s a long season, so we’re going keep pushing.”

He says he enjoys playing alongside Andre Dozzell in the centre of midfield and felt that the former England U20 international and Alan Judge ahead of them had decent games against the Brewers. “It’s good, Andre’s playing well,” he said. “Judgey played well as well and, like I said, it was a tough game, they were good at what they did but I think we found a way to win, so we take it and move on.” Kayden Jackson started wide on the right rather than in his usual central role with Oli Hawkins the lone striker and Huws felt the pair impressed in those roles. “I think Oli played really well, Jacko as well, occupying their backline and it created space, they dropped off, which was nice,” he said. “Fair play to both of them. I think it was good.” He admitted that his goal was one which won’t be nominated for any goal of the season competitions, although he was delighted to find the net. “It was nice,” he said. “Scrappy, not one for the books but it was nice to get the goal.” Having ended his 44-month wait to net in the league, the 27-year-old is looking for more: “It is [a long time since my last goal] but hopefully I’ll push on now and get a few more.” He says manager Paul Lambert very much sees scoring goals as part of his game: “He wants me to try and affect games, shoot, score and that’s what I’ve got to try and do.” Huws has been in and out of the team this season and admits it hasn’t always been easy. “It’s been tricky, but that’s football,” he reflected. “The lads have been doing well, so you just have to keep going, don’t lose faith and when you get a chance you’ve got to try and stamp your authority. That’s football and we’re all working hard and we’re looking forward.” He admits not having a run of games has been the hardest aspect of the campaign for him up to now: “Yes, I think that has been the trickiest part but we train a lot and fitness shouldn’t be much of an issue, so a run of games would be nice. But we just need to win games.” Huws’s case for further starts won’t be hurt by his goal but the Llanelli-born schemer feels the victory was more significant. “A goal’s a goal but the most important thing was winning the game and we managed to do that,” he said. “So we park that one and now we look forward to the weekend.” Since he joined the Blues on a permanent basis, Huws has made only 29 starts and 12 sub appearances with injuries having sidelined him for long spells. However, 11-times-capped Wales international says he’s as fit as he’s ever been since making that move. “I think so, I’ve been building up for a while, it’s been nice not to have constant injuries like it was in the past, which was a nightmare,” he said. “It’s looking up.” Turning to the League One table with Town currently fifth, level with the three sides above them and only two off leaders Hull City, he added: “It’s tight, isn’t it? I think we just need to look at the next game, look at the next game and keep getting results. Games are tough so we just need to keep in the fight.” Asked what he expects from third-placed Peterborough, who the Blues meet at London Road on Saturday, he said: “I’m not sure, I think they’ll be tough but the games are all tough so we’ve just got to go there and do our thing and try and get the points.” Reminded that Town are still to beat anyone in the top 10 aside from eighth-placed Accrington this season, he said: “We’re just going to try to rectify that. It’ll be a tough game but we’re looking forward.” Huws admits doesn’t know why the Blues have struggled against the division's better sides: “I’m not sure. We’re a big scalp in this league so people up their game, it’s tough. “We have to stand up to it, we have go again, so I think it’s just maybe that little switch.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Said it before but if and its a big if Emyr gets back to his best we have arguably one of the best CM's in the league.

Time for you to step up Mr Huws. We require at least 8 out of 10 performance ratings from you in the coming weeks. Plus no sick notes!

