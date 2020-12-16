El Mizouni Appalled and Embarrassed By Booing Fans
Wednesday, 16th Dec 2020 11:19
On-loan Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni and his Cambridge United team-mates have hit out at fans who booed as they and their Colchester United counterparts took a knee as an anti-racism gesture ahead of the League Two fixture between the sides at the Abbey Stadium last night, which the home team won 2-1.
Following the match El Mizouni and several Cambridge players sent out an identically-worded tweet slamming those who booed and thanking other supporters who sought to drown them out with applause.
The club subsequently released a statement and head coach Mark Bonner added: "It's embarrassing, unacceptable and we don't stand for that.”
Tunisia international El Mizouni is on loan with the U’s, who are sixth in League Two, for the season but with the Blues having the option to cut his spell short in January.
So far the 20-year-old has made seven starts - three in the league - and seven sub appearances during his second spell at the Abbey Stadium.
Ahead of Town's home game against Portsmouth at Portman Road at the weekend the teams were applauded by fans as they took a knee.
Photo: Matchday Images
