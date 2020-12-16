El Mizouni Appalled and Embarrassed By Booing Fans

Wednesday, 16th Dec 2020 11:19 On-loan Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni and his Cambridge United team-mates have hit out at fans who booed as they and their Colchester United counterparts took a knee as an anti-racism gesture ahead of the League Two fixture between the sides at the Abbey Stadium last night, which the home team won 2-1. Following the match El Mizouni and several Cambridge players sent out an identically-worded tweet slamming those who booed and thanking other supporters who sought to drown them out with applause. Appalled and embarrassed by the section of fans who booed us players taking the knee tonight, it’s 2020 and the action is a symbol of solidarity! I want to thank the fans who overhauled the boos with applause but this cannot continue 🤜🏻🤛🏽 — Idris El Mizouni (@idris92__) December 15, 2020 The club subsequently released a statement and head coach Mark Bonner added: "It's embarrassing, unacceptable and we don't stand for that.” Tunisia international El Mizouni is on loan with the U’s, who are sixth in League Two, for the season but with the Blues having the option to cut his spell short in January. So far the 20-year-old has made seven starts - three in the league - and seven sub appearances during his second spell at the Abbey Stadium. Ahead of Town's home game against Portsmouth at Portman Road at the weekend the teams were applauded by fans as they took a knee. 85' A superb display from this man again this evening @idris92__ 👏👏



Five to play at the Abbey. Let's see it out boys!



🟠 2-1 🔵#CamUTD pic.twitter.com/jr1vFQhTkF — Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) December 15, 2020 Photo: Matchday Images



TimmyH added 11:21 - Dec 16

BLM - is a political group, once there was a time when politics and sport were meant to be kept at arms length. -14

Wacko added 11:32 - Dec 16

No it's not. In the UK it's a slogan that advocates equality. 3

NthQldITFC added 11:35 - Dec 16

Every good thing tends to get tainted by politics (with a big or a little 'p') over time, that doesn't diminish the core message behind it. The core meaning of this gesture is an anti-racism one and as such should be applauded and respected for as long as there is racism in the world. 7

LondonBlue73 added 11:35 - Dec 16

TimmyH - please enlighten me - what is your actual point here?



BLM is a politically based group historically, the current action is to show that there should no longer be inequality and especially no place for it based on colour, sexuality or disability.



This whole action and support is as a result of the mistreatment over years that has no place in todays world.



I sincerely hope that you are NOT trying to defend the booing and hide behind it being a political statement.



I look forward to your explanation and clarification. 4

keighleyblue added 11:36 - Dec 16

TimmyH - I'm embarrassed for you. 1

Herbivore added 11:40 - Dec 16

TimmyH, maybe you'd feel more comfortable supporting Millwall you div. 1

Suffolkboy added 11:56 - Dec 16

I feel sorry for EM and his Cambridge compatriots ; cannot condone the booing ,BUT taking the knee has outlived its intended impact !

There should be a thorough going clampdown on any form of disparity ,a wholesome recognition that we human beings are and deserve to be regarded as equal inhabitants and having the right to equal respect !

Like the weekly applause for NHS staff , however , ‘the knee ‘ has outlived its purpose and another ongoing way to effect and demonstrate respect for such causes now ought to be found .

Sadly, too , the BLM movement seems to have become appreciably tainted politically .

IF the anti movement persists it probably indicates a more deep seated malaise in the local communities which needs strongly addressing !

Find a way FA , PFA, EFL and clubs to now effectively show you can and will put your own house in order .and help your communities too !

COYB 5

RobITFC added 12:03 - Dec 16

Taking the knee is not the way to show your support for ant-racism. The BLM are a politcal marxist group so advocating them is wrong. surely linking arms is a better way of showing solidarity ? 0

mo_itfc added 12:11 - Dec 16

Rob -

Taking the knee *IS* the way to show your support for ant-racism. Forget politics, the players are showing solidarity and compassion... 0

LWNR2013 added 12:13 - Dec 16

Sorry Mo - my fat finger hit wrong button. Agree 0

TimmyH added 12:17 - Dec 16

Okay this is a delicate subject...I'm not being being discriminate and I'm certainly not racist but in my opinion (where does that state that in my post) the reason I feel for booing at the kneeling by a percentage of the public at matches is the continued display of kneeling is largely being fuelled by corporations and a certain TV magnet.



Everybody has a right to an opinion and BLM is filing to become a political party and the right to vote in local elections ...maybe ever thought the reason for booing is that football and most live sport is now becoming a 'conveyor' into the consciousness? even the LGBT armbands were being worn across all games the other day, where will it stop?



It's not the discrimination factor it's the ramming down of people's throats, in my opinion. 0

TimmyH added 12:21 - Dec 16

Londonblue73 - there you have it! 1

ITFCRich added 12:24 - Dec 16

TimmyH, so what you’re saying is, you want discrimination to end, but you don’t want anyone to be made aware of it? The knee and LGBT armbands shows support for movements made of millions of people around the world working towards equality, it is not political. The knee came from Colin Kaepernick protesting against discrimination and police brutality - nothing political about that. 0

