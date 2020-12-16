Swindon and Sunderland Games Live on Sky

Wednesday, 16th Dec 2020 16:08 Town’s home games against Swindon and Sunderland are set to be shown live by Sky Sports. The Swindon match on Saturday 9th January will move to the later time of 5.30pm. The Black Cats’ visit remains a 7.45pm kick-off on Tuesday 26th January. Season ticket holders will receive free access to watch the two games on iFollow. Town finally ended a run of 16 Sky games without a win stretching back to December 2015 when they defeated Wigan Athletic 2-0 in front of the satellite channel's cameras on the opening day of their League One season.

Photo: Matchday Images



hoppy added 16:32 - Dec 16

Great... just what we need... 0

itsonlyme added 16:42 - Dec 16

So that’s one win and one defeat then lol! 0

spanishblue added 16:46 - Dec 16

KVY and Downes will be back along with Norwood ,Jackson,Edwards,and a new signing, this Spanish wine has a lot to answer to should keep to tea 0

