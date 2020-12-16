Owner Evans Presents Cheque to NHS

Wednesday, 16th Dec 2020 16:27 Town owner Marcus Evans presented a cheque for £20,000 to the NHS to support local healthcare services prior to last night’s 2-1 home victory over Burton Albion. The sum related to Evans’s offer to donate 5 per cent of season ticket revenue received prior to May 7th to the NHS locally. He presented the cheque to Nick Hulme, chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals. Town’s shirts bear a message of thank you to the NHS this season in tribute to their efforts during the pandemic. The near 9,000 season ticket holders who committed to the club had been unable to watch any live football until Saturday when 2,000 selected via a ballot were finally allowed into the ground to see the 2-0 defeat to Portsmouth. Another 2,000 watched last night’s win against the Brewers and Evans is pleased they are now able to return to Portman Road, even if it is in limited numbers. “I want to thank those that committed to a season ticket at a time when there was so much uncertainty around and we are all delighted that those supporters are finally getting a chance now to see their team play live,” he told the club website. “Football is all about the supporters and having spoken to the manager and the players, I know they have missed the atmosphere and extra edge that fans create from the stands. “Hopefully in time, there will be an increase in the numbers of supporters allowed to attend games and while safety is obviously of paramount importance, the club does plan to look at ways we can add to matchday as it exists at the moment, perhaps with some of the food and drink outlets opening up where social distancing is clearly viable.”

Photo: ITFC



BlueandTruesince82 added 16:45 - Dec 16

Fair play..... much as Evans tenure is rightly under severe scrutiny at the moment this is a reflection of the other side of our owner.... make be only 20k but he didnt have to do it and If thats 5% (Of pre May 7tn season tickets) then thats only 400k those sales bring in... assuming my sums are right which its perfectly possible they are not... I don't know how many tickets that is of the total 9k sold but it does underline how little revenue comes in without sky megabucks and for all the criticsm that right now is utterly warranted we should acknowledge the club's good work and Evans himself when he does make such gestures 3

