Huws in Team of Midweek

Wednesday, 16th Dec 2020 16:40 Blues midfielder Emyr Huws has been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of Midweek having scored the winning goal in last night’s 2-1 home win against Burton Albion. Brewers keeper Kieran O’Hara is also named in the select XI as is former Blues loanee Callum Elder, who is now with Hull City. Huws, 27, netted his first league goal since April 2017 in the 80th minute as Town ended a three-game home winless run.

Photo: Matchday Images



Suffolkboy added 16:50 - Dec 16

Good for him ; let’s hope he can kick on and show everybody the same exciting potential we saw when first he arrived at ITFC !

It’s a mind game now for him , probably ; hope he wins it !

COYB 0

Reusersgreasymop added 16:57 - Dec 16

Blimey- not sure on this ... 0

TimmyH added 16:59 - Dec 16

In team of the week? lol!...he received 5.7 on our match ratings, says everything you need to know about the standard of the league. 0

